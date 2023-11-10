Try these empowering financial strategies that address rising interest rates and help you meet your financial goals
Over the past two decades or more, Canadians became accustomed to low interest and mortgage rates. But today, homeowners due to renew their mortgage are bracing themselves for significantly higher expenses. The Bank of Canada, which has introduced higher rates multiple times since March, 2022 to control inflation, has now paused its key benchmark at 5 per cent – its highest level since 2001.
Canadians continue to steel themselves for higher payments, particularly those who locked in rates back when they were more manageable. As Canadians adapt to this new era of higher interest rates, it’s more important than ever to be proactive and get mortgage debt under control, with the help of expert advice.
Mortgage debt in Canada is significant. Residential mortgage debt in Canada reached $2.08-trillion in January, up 6 per cent from the year earlier, with new mortgage loans averaging $314,864, according to data from the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corp. On average, Canadians have nearly $350,000 in mortgage debt, according to credit reporting agencies.
That debt is becoming a harder burden to manage. A recent Angus Reid Institute survey found that 37 per cent of mortgage holders are having a difficult time making their payments.
A vital time for expert advice
When it comes to implementing sound financial strategies, financial advisors have a wealth of knowledge and strategies that can help Canadians find financial stability now and in the future.
“Emotions can run high, especially when deciding on home-related finances. Financial advisors provide a balanced perspective, guiding homeowners to make mortgage decisions that are sustainable in the long run, rather than being reactive or overly optimistic,” says Carissa Lucreziano, vice-president of financial planning and advice at CIBC.
What’s more, if someone doesn’t understand the impact of an extended amortization and a trigger rate, it’s easy to feel stressed when trying to make important financial choices. Advisors are there to transform confusion into empowered decision-making.
“The world of mortgages comes with its own jargon like annual percentage rate, fixed rate, variable rate and more,” she says. “Financial advisors simplify these terms, helping you understand what they mean for your mortgage.”
Create a holistic and customized plan to suit your situation
The reality is that just as every home is different, so is every homeowner’s financial situation. You might be planning to have a baby, retire within five years or experiencing a health issue. Mortgage specialists and advisors look at the whole picture – holistic planning – when discussing mortgage choices in combination with your overall financial situation.
For example, does it make sense to choose a shorter mortgage term when renewing? Maybe, if you plan to move homes in a few years. Short-term mortgages not only minimize the risk of incurring penalty fees if you need to sell early, but you can take advantage of lower rates if they drop in a couple of years.
This kind of bespoke, expert advice is based on holistic planning, says Ms. Lucreziano, and often involves introducing mortgage seekers to the best solutions based on the latest financial information, which gives them peace of mind.
“When homeowners know their mortgage decisions are based on advice tailored to their unique situations, it fosters confidence in their choices and a sense of security in their financial futures,” she explains.
Here are some proactive strategies to consider with the help of your mortgage specialist:
Take control and plan ahead
With interest rates pushing mortgage payments skyward, you may want to avoid the discussion, but taking control of what you can is the best way to ease any anxiety. Being proactive can help avoid headaches and even save money over the long run.
To start, pull out your bills, debt and mortgage payment information from the last six months and get a bird’s eye view of your complete financial situation. If you routinely spend more than you’re bringing in, that’s an early sign you could run into financial difficulties with upcoming payments, especially if there’s a rate increase. Running the numbers can help you find opportunities to reduce spending and increase savings. As well, use an see what your monthly payments might be when you renew. This will help you look ahead as to how you’ll handle any increase in mortgage payments.
And don’t forget to keep an eye on any news from the Bank of Canada and your financial institution, especially if you have a variable-rate mortgage. “Rising rates will have an impact on your mortgage and may put you in a position you may not want to be in,” cautions Ms. Lucreziano.
Renewing during uncertain times
Yes, it’s more challenging to renew a mortgage while interest rates are high and the future is uncertain, but if you do some research and discuss personal financial goals with your advisor, it’s far easier to make an informed decision that won’t keep you awake at night.
Maybe you’re someone who prefers the stability of knowing exact payment amounts. A fixed rate mortgage might be the way to go. But if you expect interest rates to drop and don’t mind taking some risk, a variable rate mortgage that tracks the financial institution’s prime rate might be the better choice. Just remember, there is more to your mortgage than just your interest rate.
“The interest rate is crucial, but also consider other terms like payment flexibility, penalties for breaking the mortgage, and whether the mortgage is portable if you decide to move,” Ms. Lucreziano explains.
When you’re already struggling
If making mortgage payments is already difficult, know you’re not alone. Fortunately there are steps you can take now to smooth the waters.
Start with reaching out to your lender as soon as possible. They would much rather help find a solution than risk you defaulting on your mortgage. In some cases, they may offer a modified payment plan that meets you where you are now. The plan can change when your financial situation improves.
As part of your plan, evaluate all your debts, not just your mortgage, and determine the interest rate for each. Then consider refinancing your mortgage to consolidate your high-interest debts such as pricey credit cards and personal loans. Not only will that make debt management simpler, but it can also reduce your overall monthly interest payments.
You could also look at a home equity line of credit (HELOC) that allows you to borrow against your property’s equity. They are often at a lower rate than other types of credit. They’re useful tools to pay for unexpected emergencies like a broken furnace or leaking roof.
Today’s financial landscape is challenging, but taking proactive steps can help you make it through this period of higher interest rates while you continue to work toward your long-term financial goals. Working with a financial advisor can empower you to make the best decisions for your financial stability.
Ms. Lucreziano stresses that having a long-term, collaborative relationship with a financial advisor, who has all the right tools and information on hand, can ensure the decisions you make are suited to your financial goals and don’t cause you to overextend yourself now and in the future.
“An advisor can help you understand how interest rates and terms impact you, and help you explore different solutions to find the right fit for your personal situation.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CIBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.