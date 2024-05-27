How to preserve legacy and family unity in business wealth transitions

Expanded wealth and extended family can provide rewards for entrepreneurs – along with many complexities. As owners look to pass their businesses to the next generation, their focus is often on dividing assets and maintaining prosperous legacies, but these wealth transitions can also raise thorny issues about fairness and harmony.
From the outside looking in, a wealth transition in a family of means is typically viewed as a rewarding phase, says Bill McLean, a partner at Richter, a Business | Family Office. “For those who are experiencing it, though, it often creates all kinds of uncertainties for them.”
The wealth-transfer stage of an entrepreneur’s business journey can be chaotic, for both the company and the family, with intersecting challenges. That’s where Richter adds value, as a firm that brings an integrated approach to align business and family goals.
Richter developed a four stages approach to addressing the combined business and family needs of its clients. Stage one involves growing the business, stage two is about diversifying the business and investment portfolios, and stage three is wealth creation.
Stage four, wealth transition, is about acting strategically and employing a tailored solution to help ensure intergenerational success. Canada is in the midst of the largest wealth transfer in its history, and part of that involves baby boomers passing along their businesses to the next generation.
The challenge, explains Mr. McLean, is getting the next generation ready to receive that wealth, while successfully dealing with the expectations of family members.
“Many families haven’t established what kind of framework they want to approach this phase with. That’s the foundational underpinning, tackling things like how we’re going to communicate, who we’re going to work with to help us to make decisions, and how we take into account all of our personality dynamics.”
Each situation has its own family and business concerns. Richter’s main objective at the end of any wealth transition is to preserve family unity. That requires tough conversations and a strong level of governance.
Many families look at the word governance with disdain, says Greg Moore, a partner at Richter. He says they fear approaching family enterprises in a more formalized way. Yet governance is about creating a map to help navigate complicated and sometimes sensitive topics.
For instance, who is going to take over the company? How much money will each child inherit? Will spouses be involved in a wealth transfer? How do you de-risk the balance sheet of a business?
These and other questions require critical decisions, says Mr. Moore. Wealth transitions are intricate, with many moving parts. If you tackle them too late, the complexity and possible turmoil can rise. You can still resolve issues, “but it’s harder to do now,” he says.
Having a clear succession plan in place provides a level of certainty at what can be a difficult time: a wealth transfer or succession may come when a founder is facing retirement or has passed away. Ideally, these plans are developed long before they’re needed, so everyone involved knows their role when the time comes.
“Families are incredibly vulnerable during this process,” says Mr. Moore.
That’s because of family dynamics, and the fact that the succession process is often the most challenging time for any family business.
One of the most combative topics during wealth transition is the concept of fairness – who gets what and why. Decisions start by doing away with the idea that fair means equal, which is a tough ask for many.
“I’ve been involved in many family disputes where they are trying to navigate the meaning of ‘fair.’ It requires a highly facilitated process and discussion. If that doesn’t happen, you could have absolute destruction of relationships in the family,” Mr. McLean says.
For family enterprises, he says “fair” has to be clearly defined around the level of the contribution by each family member and what it means. Touchy subjects like these are exactly why a detailed framework is needed to guide discussions.
“Without the support and that assistance of a framework, chances are you’re starting to slide down a slope that could become very disruptive to the family, all the way into legalities,” says Mr. McLean. “Our strong view is you get in there and raise the issue. It can be uncomfortable, but you navigate through a process. So that eventually, when that decision comes to pass, you have a much better fighting chance of staying harmonious.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Richter. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.