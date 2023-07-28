Elizabeth Eisner, 59, has big plans for her retirement.
While Ms. Eisner, a district business manager with Novo Nordisk Canada, is at the top of her professional game, she’s hoping to retire in the next two to three years.
A longtime painter, she plans to continue taking lessons, finish writing a play about her aunt’s experience with medical assistance in dying, spend quality time with her husband and grown children and make use of her certification as a Vinyasa yoga instructor as well as her credentials as a professional coach.
“My niche [as a coach] would be to help women in my shoes, aged 50 to 60, accelerate their careers and look forward past their careers to see what’s possible,” says Ms. Eisner.
“I’m very excited about the next chapter [in my life]. Think of all the artists who did their best work in their 60s,” she adds.
Long before retirement was on her radar, Ms. Eisner’s employer, Novo Nordisk Canada, helped set the stage for this new and vital phase in her life.
Recognizing her potential, a former boss recommended she work with a coach. Ms. Eisner says she was initially resistant. “I was insulted. I went kicking and screaming,” she says. But the experience was a pleasant surprise.
“I had thought I was there to learn to coach [others], but no, you get coached as well,” she says. “I wasn’t too happy about that – but it changed my life.”
Ms. Eisner’s employer underwrote her training for several years, and ultimately, she earned certifications from two separate coaching organizations focusing on leadership, emotional intelligence, and personal and professional development.
“I learned to go after my dreams, and then helped other people – people that I lead, people that I coach, other people in the company – get to where they want to go. I’m forever grateful to the company for that.”
Taking a ‘holistic view’
Ms. Eisner’s experience exemplifies one of Novo Nordisk’s key values, says Angie Ng, senior director, human resources, people and organization at Novo Nordisk Canada.
“We are really focused on employee experience and the employee journey throughout their whole life cycle,” says Ms. Ng. “One of the things we do is try to provide information and be proactive about what we can do to help employees at all stages of their lives.”
To that end, Novo Nordisk Canada provides a number of supports and services to help employees make the transition to retirement as smooth and successful as possible. Those efforts are based on a holistic view of an individual’s needs, says Samuel Forbes, bilingual HR business partner, people and organization at Novo Nordisk Canada.
“We’re looking at different projects right now to recategorize all of our benefits by different spheres of wellbeing,” says Mr. Forbes. “We’re going to have career wellbeing, financial wellbeing, social wellbeing, community wellbeing and health.”
On the financial front, the company offers different options to save for eventual retirement, including an RSP (with matching contributions from day one that gradually increase based on seniority), a tax-free savings account (TFSA) and a non-registered account.
“People can voluntarily contribute to the TFSA up to their personal CRA limit, either with regular payroll contributions, or a one-time lump sum,” Mr. Forbes says.
Ms. Ng adds that the company works hard to negotiate administrative fees so that they are competitive. “And we fulfill our fiduciary responsibility by making sure the funds we offer are monitored not by us, but by external experts,” she says.
Novo Nordisk also looks for creative ways to help educate employees about how to proactively invest in their future. Employees across the age spectrum can access personalized advice from a qualified financial consultant through HumanaCare, Novo Nordisk’s Employee Assistance Plan Provider.
“Employees are entitled to one 60-minute session per year, and it can be about different things, such as budgeting and debt management,” says Mr. Forbes. (HumanaCare also provides non-financial services that include short-term therapy; legal, family and stress-related services; health system navigation assistance and caregiving support for employees who are caring for elderly parents or other family members.)
Mr. Forbes points to another program with Sun Life Financial, one of Novo Nordisk’s vendors, that is open to all employees 55 and older called 360 Plan Advice.
“That service provides access to personalized advice from a licensed consultant at no additional cost to support all financial goals, which can range from education to travel or retirement,” he says. “The plan also helps some members understand the value of their group plan, and how to maximize their benefits.”
Support doesn’t stop when the individual retires, adds Mr. Forbes. “We have what’s called, ‘To and Through Retirement,’ also with Sun Life, so that when a plan member retires, a consultant will reach out and provide a complete financial roadmap and help them convert savings to income,” he says.
Preparing for the future
To further educate staff about financial matters, employees of any age can sign up for webinars provided by Sun Life. “There are probably one or two per month,” Mr. Forbes says. Sessions have included how to create a retirement income and how writing a will can protect your family and assets.
Ms. Eisner gained an appreciation of the importance of the latter subject through situations in her own family. Her brother died unexpectedly due to complications of epilepsy at just 43 years old, leaving no will. “That was very difficult for my parents,” she says. Also, Ms. Eisner and her sister helped their aunt find a lawyer and write a will when she was going through the process of planning a medically assisted death.
Those experiences underlined for Ms. Eisner how important it is to have a will, as well as power of attorney documents, which give someone the right to make financial and health decisions for you if you are unable to do so. She says she plans to rewrite her will and assign power of attorney before she retires.
Mr. Forbes points to another service that Novo Nordisk eligible employees can take advantage of in preparation for retirement: “If they wish to get retirement counselling, they can expense it, and we will reimburse up to a certain amount,” he says.
Guidance is offered in-house too, notes Ms. Ng. When an employee is approaching retirement, “we typically have HR sit with them to see what their needs are, and how can we support them, so we can actually tailor the experience for them,” she says.
Through all life stages, Novo Nordisk Canada makes it a priority to treat employees as individuals, says Ms. Ng.
“[We] try our very best to make them feel that we care. As head of HR, I’ve always maintained that we can’t lose that – it’s what makes us unique, and it’s what makes this a great place to work.”
