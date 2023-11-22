Choosing the perfect gifts for your clients, employees and colleagues can be a daunting task.
After all: The stakes are high when you want to find the right way to say thank you for a year of work, build relationships and keep yourself at the top of clients’ minds.
Plus, there are all sorts of challenges. You have to find gifts that’ll work for a diverse group of people, make sure that they seem thoughtful and personalized and send them to a number of addresses seamlessly.
Luckily, Best Buy has a massive breadth of options for gifting – and they have experts you can call on. Best Buy’s corporate gifting service’s knowledgeable account managers act like Santa’s elves by guiding gifters towards the perfect choice.
Just ask Greg Pothan, national sales manager at Best Buy Business and one of the elf-like account managers, who we tapped for his corporate gifting tips and tricks to make getting presents to your clients, employees and colleagues as easy as possible.
“When it comes to gifting groups of people, it can be difficult to find one thing they all see value in,” says Pothan. So, he suggests trying to learn as much as possible about the gift receivers (especially what they’re interested in) in order to find gifts that will be valuable for them.
He says to take recommendations from account managers into consideration – they have tons of experience with gifting so they know what will be well-received and can help maximize how much you spend.
Pothan also suggests making sure the experience of receiving the gift (like, will it be delivered via courier to the receiver’s home or office? Or will they get it at an event?) is special too. It can add to the overall experience and make the gift feel even more personalized, says Pothan. “And, consider the message sent at the time of recipient receiving.”
This year, Pothan says there are a few trendy gifts that are popular for a lot of corporate gift givers. Small appliances, headphones and tablets are among the most gifted, he says. And prices range from as low as $50 to $500.
For a sure-to-please option, Pothan says that “something that can be used by most people and maybe during the workday” is a good bet – something like headphones, for example.
And for a unique and unexpected pick that’s sure to be appreciated by anyone, Pothan recommends a Click & Grow Smart Garden, available through Best Buy’s Gift of Choice program.
“For larger groups where the administration of gift giving is challenging, and aligning what the gift is close to impossible, consider using a choice program,” says Pothan.
Unlike other corporate gifting programs, Best Buy’s Gift of Choice is designed to make the whole process magically simple: You can ship to multiple addresses, track shipments, manage missed deliveries and there’s a massive selection of products to pick from – and you can even curate a catalogue for giftees so they can pick their own perfect present.
In terms of definite corporate gifting “don’ts,” Pothan says that the most important thing is to be open to the experts’ guidance.
“Don’t limit the detail shared with your provider, this limits how they can help,” he says. And, don’t fall into the trap of buying things you’d want – not everyone else will want the same things.
Happy gifting!
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Best Buy. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.