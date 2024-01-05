For Telus International chief financial officer Vanessa Kanu, automation and artificial intelligence offers an exciting opportunity.
For her, it’s a chance to unlock the full value of finance professionals within the team of IT services and next-generation digital solutions providers.
That’s because the technology can handle much of the traditional tasks associated with the finance function, enabling staff to spend more time and energy on higher-level tasks.
“The kind of work that we all do will just evolve over time,” she said. “Anything that requires that higher level of complex thinking, anything that requires relationship building, spending time with investors and key stakeholders, how you manage your board – all of those kinds of skills are not going to go away anytime soon because of automation.”
Ms. Kanu explains there are a lot of reasons why Telus International partnered with Workday – a leading provider of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources – to transform its operations with Workday AI and machine learning (ML), including better project planning, more streamlined processes and better insights, all delivered faster. But, as with much of Telus International’s strategy, employee and customer experiences are always top of mind.
“For me, this is a personal mission because automation is key to unlocking the value from our team members,” she says. “People want to make a difference.”
Prior to engaging Workday, Telus International’s accounting team spent a significant portion of its time on transactional processing, which often limited the value they could provide, according to Janesh Patel, the company’s vice president of finance.
“When we’re spending a lot of time trying to validate the data and process transactions, it really takes away from the time you can spend adding value to the business,” he says. “Setting up your ERP [enterprise resource planning] in a way that allows for more autonomous transaction processing is clearly beneficial.”
And not just for the business: It can also generate a better experience for employees, creating space for them to focus on more engaging, stimulating tasks.
According to Mr. Patel, because of the potential disruption that technology and AI based solutions may have on the finance function, it is even more critical to hire the right talent and build a well rounded finance team. That’s because the industry and broader labour market is facing a talent shortage at a time of unprecedented global and economic uncertainty.
“The business environment is very dynamic and fluid and everything we’ve been through from geopolitical events, elevated inflation, and interest rates,” he says. “There’s a lot happening, so the business – and frankly, CEOs and CFOs – want access to information more frequently than the standard kind of monthly cycle.”
Mr. Patel says that is why digital transformation and automation are so important. Not only does it help Telus International better allocate its human resources, but it also provides a timelier and more accurate overview of key financial metrics to help business leaders make better decisions, faster.
“All of those things are done more efficiently at the source, so you’re not waiting until the end of the month to identify the exceptions to investigate,” Mr. Patel says. “I think this is very powerful and will really elevate our ability to provide more frequent financial updates to the business.”
Mr. Patel admits that realizing these vital insights and efficiencies doesn’t come easily. That is why he says Telus International trusted its digital transformation to Workday, which counts over half of the Fortune 500 as customers.
“We started our Workday journey back in 2018, and I say ‘journey’ because we are a global company – we’ve got operations in multiple geographies – so we really went down a path of a phased rollout,” he says. “We’re constantly learning, and Workday has been helpful for us as we’ve gone through our HCM [human capital management] deployment and then our financial ledger deployment.”
Mr. Patel adds that Workday combines process automation tools with AL and ML to offload and expedite more tedious and time-consuming tasks. When it comes to digital transformation, he advises other organizations to start small, move gradually, focus on the highest-value tasks, and ensure you have the data assets to get the job done. He also emphasizes the importance of bringing team members along for the ride.
“What we’ve encouraged our team to do is experiment, test, learn, and try to keep the scope fairly, what I’ll call, ‘feasible,’” Mr. Patel says. “Whether we’re looking at travel and expense reporting or invoice processing or billing or cash application, we’re still early days, but we do ultimately see, as we can pilot and learn and apply our experience, we can expand it into more of the analytics.”
Telus’s CFO, Ms. Kanu, agrees, adding that the more you can offload to digital solutions, the more time accounting teams can spend working through complex challenges, building relationships and assisting key stakeholders.
“We hire really smart people; we don’t want to hamstring them by making them use very laborious, manual processes,” she said. “That’s not how to bring the best out of your people.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Workday. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.