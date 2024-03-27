A few years ago, Teranet found itself spending significant resources managing its accounting and payroll processes that had been in place for a decade and were frustratingly inflexible.
Teranet, the exclusive provider of online property search and registration in Ontario and the owner and operator of the Land Titles and Personal Property Registries in Manitoba, needed a solution – and found it by partnering with Workday, a leading enterprise platform for finance and HR.
“Our old finance system was not only reaching end-of-life and coming out of support, but it was also really inflexible. We were looking to be involved in some M&A activity, and it was very expensive and cumbersome to make the changes structurally to get that built into our system,” says Trevor Appleton, Teranet VP of Finance and Corporate Controller.
To make matters worse, Appleton says the company was using different platforms in different business units, requiring the finance team to dedicate additional time and resources to reconcile differences in data. “We had these workarounds, because of the inflexibility, which required us to do a lot of checking and busy work just to make sure the data was right,” he says. “We couldn’t trust it as much when we were working from different systems.”
As the finance team explored the market for an alternative solution that could meet their current and future needs, one option that stood out immediately was with their current human capital software provider, Workday.
Teranet had begun using Workday’s workforce management payroll and employee expense solutions in 2016, and Appleton says the prospect of having both HR and finance on the same platform was immediately appealing.
“That meant having one source of truth,” he says. “We liked the flexibility and familiarity with the interface and the user experience, and it met our needs from a financial control perspective — it did everything we needed it to do.”
While Appleton and his team were primarily familiar with the platform’s human resources capabilities, they were impressed with its comprehensive financial capabilities. “It’s a full financial system, it has all the controls we need, and further it had that connectivity that we thought would make our business more efficient,” he says.
The integration meant that all of Teranet’s finance and HR data remained aligned and integrated, reducing workflow redundancies while ensuring consistency.
“Having it all in one platform like Workday means we can spend more time looking into the data and understanding it, as opposed to making sure it’s right,” he says. “When one system does it all we can trust the numbers and focus on determining what they mean, and adding value to the business.”
Teranet has the numbers to prove how successful this transformation has been. Automated invoicing means the business has expedited delivery by three days, and an automated cash application has made invoicing 35 per cent more efficient. Overall, this new technology has significantly accelerated the company’s strategic planning and execution.
Since making the switch, Appleton says Teranet has significantly reduced its reliance on outside consultants, while also lowering staffing costs by automating routine workflows. He adds the integration also proved seamless from a change management perspective, as employees were already accustomed to utilizing Workday’s user interface and task management.
“Our challenges are probably fairly common among Canadian businesses: wanting flexibility, looking for opportunities to automate routine workflows, becoming more efficient and lowering the cost of finance,” he says. “Workday is a very user-friendly product that I think organizations across Canada can really benefit from, so I suggest having a look at it.”
The adoption of Workday’s Financial Management product was so successful that Teranet expanded its utilization platform even further, signing up for Workday’s Adaptive Planning software one year later.
“There’s a drill-through capability from the planning system into Workday that really makes things easy to follow through and just makes sense,” Appleton explains. “It was natural, in my view, to do them together to leverage the synergies that we like about the product.”
Now that all of its human resources, planning and finance automation is housed in a single reliable and flexible platform, Appleton says he’s confident Teranet is well prepared for the next phase of growth.
“Clearly the automation stands ready to scale, so that makes us acquisition-ready, and we’re really excited about that,” he says. “We’re ready for our next business move, while our workflows and our ability to provide data more conveniently and routinely has really changed our business.”
