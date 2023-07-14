Whether you’re a homeowner, a renter or keeping an eye on the economy, we can all agree the market is in a state of flux
Are home prices headed for a drop? It depends on who you ask. According to our recent homeownership poll, Canadians are split, with 44 per cent of homeowners and 32 per cent of Canadians saying they believe house prices will fall in the coming months.
“The housing market is on most Canadians’ minds right now because it impacts everyone,” says Carissa Lucreziano, Vice-President of Financial and Investment Advice. “House prices affect people’s ability to move, to get into the market and retire. They’re a driving factor in rental prices, too.”
While none of us has a crystal ball, it can be helpful to hear other people’s point of view. Not only can it broaden your perspective beyond your own four walls, but since consumer confidence affects the market, it can also give you some useful data. On that note, here’s more on what Canadians had to say about housing in our latest poll.
Home is where the retirement savings are
Canadian homeowners generally have a large chunk of their wealth invested in real estate. So, it’s not surprising to hear 38 per cent of them say the money they’ll get from selling their home will be their main source of retirement income. “It makes sense that homeowners want to take advantage of the equity in their homes for retirement. That’s a classic financial planning move, just don’t make it your only move,” Lucreziano says. “What if you’ve been paying off your home for decades and now you want to retire but it’s not the right housing market to sell? It’s important to diversify your retirement income so you have more options.”
To sell or not to sell? That is the question
Not too long ago, a new “For Sale” sign seemed to pop up every five minutes. It’s a different story today. The survey revealed that 66 per cent of homeowners are likely to stay in their current homes longer than expected due to the current housing market. “If you’re not in a position where you have to sell your home right now, it makes sense to be cautious,” Lucreziano says. The survey also revealed that 40 per cent of homeowners may consider selling their home when the economy stabilizes. “A lot of sellers are playing the waiting game right now.”
Would’ve, could’ve, should’ve
Regrets, we’ve had a few. While 87 per cent of current homeowners are proud to have achieved their goal of homeownership, there’s been some “would’ve, could’ve, should’ve” feelings for buyers and sellers alike. Over a third (37 per cent) said they wish they’d bought a home when mortgage rates were lower. Nearly as many (29 per cent) said they were concerned they overpaid for their new home. And many (30 per cent), wish they’d sold at the peak of the market.
Investment opportunities knocking (on some doors)
Investing in real estate can be a smart financial move, but it’s not for everyone. According to our poll, 1 in 5 Canadian homeowners are landlords and most homeowners have no plans to ever own an investment property. However, there’s a growing interest in investing in the market, with 44 per cent of current homeowners believing that now is a good time to get in.
“A well-chosen investment property in a thriving market can generate a steady stream of rental income and appreciate in value over time,” Lucreziano says. “However, it’s essential to do your homework before jumping in. Consider factors such as location, rental demand, vacancy rates, and local bylaws.” Lucreziano also says that it’s important to treat it like a business and write down a business plan. “You need to make sure you forecast all of your monthly costs to know whether you’ll have out of pocket expenses before your rental starts turning a profit.”
The ups, downs and sideways of moving
What’s making us move? Among those planning to purchase a home in the next one to two years, 38 per cent want a home in a neighbourhood better suited to their desires and lifestyles. “That makes sense,” says Lucreziano. “Our needs and preferences change over time, and sometimes our current location no longer suits us.”
The poll also found that 26 per cent of people planning to purchase a home are upsizing, while 12 per cent are looking for something smaller. For 19 per cent of people, the draw of city living is fading and they’re looking to move out of the city. For another 14 per cent of people, moving closer, or into the city, is the goal.
“Whatever your reason for moving, it’s essential to take your time and do your research. Moving can be stressful, and finding the right home takes effort,” Lucreziano says. “Remember, a home is more than just an investment – it’s where you’ll build memories and make a life. So, choose wisely and enjoy the journey.”
Getting creative with homeownership
As the housing market continues to be competitive, more people are thinking outside the box and outside their area code. For example, 60 per cent of non-homeowners are willing to move outside of a major city to get more for their money on a home, and 41 per cent would consider buying a home with friends or others.
“This can be a great way to pool resources and make homeownership more affordable. Just be sure to have a solid agreement in place and consider all the pros and cons of co-ownership,” Lucreziano says. Even current homeowners are exploring creative options, with 30 per cent considering taking advantage of the multi-generational home renovation tax credit in the next five years.
Renters are ready for change – and a roommate
Renters are also feeling the pressure of inflation, with 51 per cent of non-homeowners saying that rising rents have them wanting to purchase a home in the next one to two years.
“With rental costs skyrocketing, many renters feel that if they can scrape together a down payment, they might as well buy something because they’re going to be paying a lot either way,” Lucreziano says.
While 46 per cent feel they are in a better position to pay rent than they were a year ago, 64 per cent worry they won’t be able to keep up with future rental costs. It’s no wonder that 42 per cent would consider renting with a non-relative to reduce their monthly rent burden. “Just be sure to choose your roommate wisely, set clear expectations and boundaries and protect yourself by having a solid rental agreement and getting professional legal advice,” Lucreziano advises.
