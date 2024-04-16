Humber supports greenness from the grassroots up

At Humber College in Toronto, a profound commitment to sustainability starts at the grassroots – with people who are studying there.
“Our mandate is that all our students learn about green principles as they apply to whichever program or field they’re pursuing,” says Gabi Hentschke, Humber’s sustainability, communications and engagement co-ordinator, “so that they go out into the world with that knowledge.”
Humber has long been a leader in the green realm. It began addressing its paper use back in 2010, and in 2015, it launched a $65-million investment in energy conservation measures over two decades.
Humber has also been working steadily on eliminating its reliance on natural gas. Jason Seright, vice-president of inclusion and belonging, proudly cites the Humber Cultural Hub, the largest capital project Humber has ever undertaken, as an example.
Despite being three times the size of the building that it’s replacing, the Cultural Hub – at 365,000 sq. ft. – will use the same amount of energy as its predecessor but no natural gas. It will be a net-zero building, Seright says, thanks to geothermal heating and cooling as well as solar panels. The hub’s first phase is slated to be completed this spring.
The Humber Cultural Hub is located at the college’s west-end Lakeshore campus, one of its three Toronto locations which also include the North campus in Etobicoke and the downtown International Graduate School.
Meanwhile, last year, Humber rearranged its management structure to fold its sustainability and Indigenous education & engagement departments into inclusion and belonging. That, says Seright, will fortify the college’s commitment to environmental sustainability and equity, diversity, and inclusion.
“It reflects the fact that environmental degradation causes disproportionate harm to low-income and disadvantaged people,” he notes. Seright, who hails from northern Saskatchewan, also cites First Nations’ knowledge and stewardship of the land for many generations – he has Dene and Cree heritage – and their ability to “care for Mother Earth.”
In her role, Hentschke is responsible for communicating about Humber’s sustainability initiatives and creating partnerships across the college. “Every single department plays a role in attaining our goals,” she says. “We have great relationships with people from across the institution, including staff working in government relations and marketing, and faculty from many different departments.
“It’s a great community,” she adds, “where we’re always fostering innovation – learning how a faculty member is approaching sustainability in their course and joining efforts with people from different departments to get the message across to the wider Humber audience. We also host events that are closely connected to students.”
One program Hentschke is involved with is #ReuseHumber and, specifically, a service called Friendlier, which began in the fall of 2022 and involves shifting from disposable containers to reusable ones at many cafeterias and dining locations at the North and Lakeshore campuses. Because of the initiative, more than 200,000 disposable containers have avoided landfill.
Another waste-reduction initiative, she notes, pertains to catered events in 13 Humber locations, where china service is now the default option rather than disposables. “The goal is to transition all campus spaces to low-waste catering in the future.”
Hentschke’s office has been developing Humber’s 2024-2029 sustainability plan, slated to be released this fall. “Because we prioritize something that’s community-built, we’re doing a lot of engagement sessions involving students, staff and faculty, as well as some additional stakeholders,” she says. “We’re gathering their feedback in terms of what they envision for Humber’s future of sustainability. It’s exciting.”
