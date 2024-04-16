Hydro Ottawa partners in greening Canada’s capital

Shawn Carr exudes excitement about the many ways Hydro Ottawa is helping the community go green. Carr is the manager, customer experience at the municipal utility.
“I feel there’s just so much opportunity for me to exercise passion for ‘greening’ our community, meeting our customers where they are on their energy journey and, of course, providing them with a great customer experience along the way,” says Carr. “I’m very passionate about climate action and finding solutions and new ways to bring value to our customers.”
Hydro Ottawa, headquartered in the city, distributes and generates electricity, and provides energy conservation services and programs for its residential and commercial customers. The utility has made a commitment to be net-zero in its operations by 2030. From its fleet to its facilities, among many other areas, Hydro Ottawa wants to ensure its operations are as green as possible.
“Decarbonization, energy efficiency and interest in technologies like distributed energy resources are becoming more important to our customers as they start to think about their own net-zero journeys,” Carr says. “We’re starting to see the entire energy sector begin to transition to net-zero as well.”
Jim Pegg, director, infrastructure, products and services, works for Envari, a subsidiary of Hydro Ottawa. That part of the business takes care of everything leading up to the customer’s meter. Pegg’s customers are municipalities, institutions and governments in eastern Ontario.
“We do lots of work in terms of electrical design for infrastructure, dealing with public and private EV chargers to promote people going into that EV space and getting electric vehicles and zero-emission cars,” says Pegg. “We’re trying to help make it easier for people to choose an electric vehicle or a zero-emission vehicle rather than a standard combustion engine vehicle.”
In addition, he says, “we work with solar panels, solar panel designs and electrical capacity upgrades.”
Part of Pegg’s job is also communication. “We help educate customers and keep them informed on different changes in the market, different funding and grants that are out there that they can take advantage of to green their operations,” Pegg says.
Hydro Ottawa’s culture is driven by its employees, he says. “People are very focused on being environmentally responsible and working on projects that are going to support our community, our environment and the entire global ecosystem,” he says. “We have a very large, diverse team of employees – engineers, project managers, accountants, marketing, designers – who really have a passion and believe in the importance of protecting the environment and trying to make the world a cleaner place for future generations.”
There are numerous ways Hydro Ottawa invests in its employees, notes Carr.
“If I look at my own team, as an example, we’ve paid for training and certifications related to energy efficiency and the types of things we’re supporting our customers with face-to-face,” Carr says. “There are all kinds of different incentives and opportunities for continuing education and training across the company to improve skill sets in the areas in which employees work.”
Working with large customers to reduce greenhouse gases (GHG) is another task for Pegg’s team.
“We do pathway-to-zero studies for organizations,” says Pegg. “We help them understand what their current energy footprint is, where the current GHG emissions are and then we map out the different ways that they can reduce their GHG emissions, such as bringing in electric boilers for heating instead of gas boilers. We want to leave things better than we found them.”
