Ice River aims to keep plastic bottles circular

Sarika Puree finished her education with a postgraduate human resources certificate and was snapped up by Ice River Sustainable Solutions in no time.
“I graduated in April 2019 and had my very first interview here with Ice River toward the end of May, and I joined the company a week later in June,” says Puree, a human resources generalist. “It happened very, very quickly.”
Ice River, headquartered in Shelburne, Ont., is a Canadian family-owned and operated company with a focus on sustainability. It’s best known for its spring water in bottles that are made of 100 per cent recycled plastic. Ice River was the first beverage company in North America to own and operate its own recycling facility. It purchases polyethylene terephthalate (PET) plastic collected from the Ontario Blue Box program and transforms it into new bottles.
“We make all of our decisions considering people and planet, not just the financial piece,” says Crystal Howe, director of sustainability. “By focusing on people, planet and progress for inspiring change, we demonstrate sustainability in a few different ways.”
Ice River built its recycling plant 14 years ago. “Rather than buying plastics from all over the world and buying them as virgin materials, we can actually make our own resin and keep it local,” says Howe. “We know the importance of creating a circular economy for plastics so that we can manage them responsibly with a smaller carbon footprint.”
Puree learned how Ice River makes more than just bottles, and how even the bottle caps are turned into plastic lumber and made into furniture at the company’s plant in Stratford, Ont.
“I really loved the fact that nearly everything that comes into the organization has a purpose and an end-home that is not in landfill,” Puree says. “That was a definite factor in helping me make the decision to work here.”
Puree works with the human resources team predominantly in learning and development, which includes orientation, onboarding and taking care of some employee programs.
“We have a very strong HR department to support the existing team as well as building upon it because we know how important it is to have a strong and passionate team,” says Howe. “This team helps us drive progress for the planet.”
Howe says it’s vital to keep everyone upgraded and educated. “We have an education assistance program that offers financial support for upgrades and we do continual staff training,” she says.
Puree is part of both. “I’m currently enrolled in one of these programs now and am in the process of continuing my education.”
Howe adds that the company’s mission is to challenge global practices through circularity to provide sustainable solutions for both people and the planet.
“We’re partnered with nearly every major retailer across Canada for their private-label bottled water as well as our Ice River green-bottled water,” she says. “The cool thing about that is a majority of the bottled water sold in Canada is actually in 100 per cent recycled content.”
Puree notes that her department is responsible for a culture that reflects who its people are as a company.
“Sustainability is at the forefront of decisions we make every day, and we have shown we can still be successful while doing that. So we believe this can inspire others,” Puree says.
Howe echoes those sentiments. “Every single person who is part of our team here has a role in ensuring that we adhere to sustainable practices and continue to do better,” she says. “I would say sustainability is Ice River and Ice River is sustainability. The two are the same.”
