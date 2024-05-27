ICYMI, ETFs are the underrated Gen Z investing tool
When it comes to investing, Gen Z is ahead of the curve. A 2023 study by finance education organization CFA Institute showed 24 per cent of Canadian Gen Z investors start to invest before their 18th birthday, compared to only 12 per cent of millennials and 9 per cent of Gen X investing at the same age.
But, despite their investment savviness, Gen Z is missing out on investing in one particular area: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).
ETFs have a low cost of entry, and you can trade them as you would regular stocks. They can be a great fit for the portfolio of someone just starting to invest and the savvy, seasoned investors alike.
“ETFs can help new investors build a diversified portfolio in an easy and convenient way,” explains Jonathan Needham, vice-president & director, lead of ETF distribution at TD Asset Management Inc (TDAM). “They offer a diverse range of options in a single investment, meaning you can easily access different asset classes and securities, without needing a lot of money to get started.”
If you’re a twenty-something with a few dollars to spare and are looking to start investing, here’s everything you should know about getting into ETFs.
What is an ETF?
In layman’s terms, an ETF is an investment vehicle that invests in or provides exposure to a pool of assets like stocks, bonds, commodities or even crypto. ETFs come in all forms and sizes – from big and highly diversified to small and highly concentrated. For instance, you can invest in the broad market, like the S&P 500 Index which tracks the largest 500 publicly traded stocks in the U.S., or a collection of stocks with a common theme — like technology or real estate. Some ETFs can be managed on a passive basis, meaning there's not much work required on your end, like asset allocation ETFs; others are meant to be traded more actively, like leveraged ETFs.
Think of ETFs as having the benefits of mutual fund diversification – you’re investing in a basket of securities – and you can trade ETFs as easily as you trade stocks, all with typically lower fees than most other types of funds you might invest in.
“When you’re ready to get started: have investment goals, stay balanced and don’t put too many eggs in one basket.”
So, is it the same thing as a mutual fund?
Technically speaking, they’re both investment funds, and mutual fund trusts. But there are differences in how and when you buy or sell them. With an ETF you have intraday liquidity, which is a fancy way of saying you can sell it like a stock during regular market hours. In comparison, mutual funds can only be purchased once a day at the end of day net asset value. And ETFs typically have a lower cost than mutual funds. (FYI, with ETFs investors do need to consider commissions.)
What makes ETFs so special?
Four words: diversification with low-cost entry. Translated, that means you can spread out the risk, even if you’re starting with a low minimum investment amount. You can also get access to almost every sector imaginable, including energy, real estate, healthcare, cybersecurity, semiconductors, artificial intelligence, blockchain, crypto and even K-Pop.
And you can choose whether you want a passive or actively managed investment, which may affect a few things like the fees, returns and the risks involved. “A broad market index ETF is probably one of the lowest cost ways to get a diversified pool of securities, which can cost as low as 5 to 12 basis points [0.05-0.12 per cent] in fees,” Needham says, “so a really low cost to capture market returns.”
When should I start investing in ETFs?
“Invest early, [and] invest often,” Needham says, meaning it’s best to start as soon as you can, even if that’s with just one ETF. Whether it’s $20 or $200, whatever you can comfortably invest will likely grow over time, and you can keep investing those earnings. That’s the best part of ETFs – the simplicity and the low threshold of entry, so even 18-year-olds can start investing for their future goals, whether that’s buying a car, funding their next international excursion, or planning for retirement.
How do I know what type of ETF to invest in?
When deciding what type of ETF is best for you, Needham advises asking yourself several questions, including: What’s the goal for my money? What’s my time horizon? What’s my risk tolerance? Based on these questions, your answer will determine what combination of asset classes are suitable for you, and whether or not passive or actively managed or a combination of the two will help you achieve your investment goals.
When in doubt, Needham recommends an asset allocation ETF, which is an ETF of ETFs, and then you can just “set it and forget it.”
“It’s perfect for a Gen Z investor just getting started,” Needham adds.
What’s the first step in buying ETFs?
For those who are ready to take the leap, the first step to buying an ETF is opening a registered or non-registered account with a discount brokerage, like TD Direct Investing, or through a financial advisor.
“Gen Z might not have access to a lot of capital to get started, but they definitely have enough to start with ETFs,” Needham says.
Looking to dip your toe into the ETF pool? Have questions about how TDAM can help you grow your portfolio? Get started at TD.com/etfs.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with TD. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.