ICYMI, ETFs are the underrated Gen Z investing tool

When it comes to investing, Gen Z is ahead of the curve. A 2023 study by finance education organization CFA Institute showed 24 per cent of Canadian Gen Z investors start to invest before their 18th birthday, compared to only 12 per cent of millennials and 9 per cent of Gen X investing at the same age.

But, despite their investment savviness, Gen Z is missing out on investing in one particular area: Exchange-Traded Funds (ETFs).

ETFs have a low cost of entry, and you can trade them as you would regular stocks. They can be a great fit for the portfolio of someone just starting to invest and the savvy, seasoned investors alike.

“ETFs can help new investors build a diversified portfolio in an easy and convenient way,” explains Jonathan Needham, vice-president & director, lead of ETF distribution at TD Asset Management Inc (TDAM). “They offer a diverse range of options in a single investment, meaning you can easily access different asset classes and securities, without needing a lot of money to get started.”

If you’re a twenty-something with a few dollars to spare and are looking to start investing, here’s everything you should know about getting into ETFs.