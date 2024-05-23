‘If young people succeed, we all succeed’

JA Canada’s career readiness initiatives expand to focus on trades skills and mental well-being
While attending a Junior Achievement World of Choices event, construction company owner Craig Mortlock was delighted when a student, who overheard his presentation about careers in the industry, approached him.
The student handed Mortlock a brochure about his drone photography business, expressing interest in shooting construction projects.
“I was blown away by the professionalism and approach, at his age,” says the co-owner of Peterborough, Ont.-based Mortlock Construction.
He kept the brochure on his desk for a year until the right opportunity came up – to capture overhead views of a six-storey affordable housing project.
“We want to be a vessel for him to be successful in his passions and to give a youth a little bit of support for his venture.”
The interaction is just one example of the real-world experiences and career connections made possible through JA learning experiences. For more than a century, the organization has been preparing, inspiring and nurturing young people to succeed in life via financial and work readiness education.
The World of Choices event, a signature JA initiative, is supported by leading organizations, such as RBC, Amazon, KPMG and GM, with the aim of making a significant impact on youth across Canada and developing the next generation of talent.
Career events bring together mentors from different professions, from technology to business, and professional services to industry who, like Mortlock, volunteer their time to share their experiences with students.
Through a series of new skilled trades summits, held in partnership with colleges and institutes across the country, JA is giving high school students a chance to have a hands-on experience with trades and technology.
World of Choices also addresses issues around stigma in the trades. “Often when people think of skilled trades, they think of hard labour,” explains Morlock. “In fact, there are endless opportunities in this profession.”
“Equipping young people for the future of work is key to Canada’s economic prosperity,” says Mark Beckles, vice-president of social impact at RBC.
“For the past decade, Canada’s GDP growth has trailed its G7 competitors due in part to the mismatch between the skills young people are graduating with from college and universities and the kinds of skills and experiences needed to super-charge our key productive sectors,” he says. In 2017, RBC launched a 10-year initiative to help young people gain access to the skills, job experience, networking and mental well-being supports to prepare them for the future of work. Programs like World of Choices are a natural fit, Beckles says.
“We recognize when young people succeed, Canada succeeds,” he adds.
JA’s commitment to supporting youth for the working world extends beyond technical skills development. Its Success Skills program teaches students how to cope with mental well-being challenges, build resilience and prioritize self-care, through stress management and interpersonal communication.
JA’s collaboration with Zurich Canada and Z Zurich Foundation has fuelled the development of a holistic set of activities which contextualize mental well-being as an essential skill for success in life, academics and careers.
“We’ve had the privilege of engaging with mental health professionals from all corners of the country,” says Ray Chaaya, assistant vice-president of employee experience and culture at Zurich Canada. “We’ve formed a youth advisory council comprising enthusiastic young individuals from various backgrounds, which provides us with invaluable insights and a fresh perspective on managing mental well-being in today’s world.
“Together, we’re building a brighter future, one where mental well-being is prioritized and understood.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with The Canadian Business Hall of Fame. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.