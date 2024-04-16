IKEA Canada puts people and planet at its core

Parissa Paknahal always thought she’d be a police officer one day. As a stepping-stone, she successfully applied to join the safety and security team at the IKEA Canada store in Edmonton in 2019. Since then, her career has taken her on a different path, and she is now serving as the store’s sustainability ambassador, a pilot project for IKEA Canada. So, how did she get there?
“One thing I quickly realized about IKEA was how many possibilities there are within the organization,” says Paknahal.
“Before I stepped into this role, I started a group called the Trash Bandicoots to help pick up garbage throughout the community. I shared this with my co-workers and some of them joined in their spare time. My manager saw that I had a passion for sustainability, both outside of work and in the store, and one day asked if I wanted to pursue this passion full-time.”
That was in November 2023, and she’s been thriving in the role ever since. In effect, Paknahal’s role represents IKEA Canada’s approach to sustainability. A typical day has her educating staff and customers, holding workshops, conducting sustainability tours, and spreading the message about the company’s “circular agenda” for reducing greenhouse gas emissions through reuse and recycling.
She points to sustainable innovations at IKEA, such as the Sell-back program, which gives customers an opportunity to sell their gently used IKEA products for a store credit, and the As-is section of the store, where customers can buy gently used items at a discounted price. There are also solar panels on the roof and an extensive recycling area for co-workers to utilize. “Any type of material you can think of, we have a bin for it. Whether it’s plastics, glass, textiles, cardboard, light bulbs, fluorescent lights, batteries – it’s all sorted.”
All of this is part of the global home furnishing giant’s broad commitment to all things green, as IKEA Canada CEO and chief sustainability officer Selwyn Crittendon can tell you. “At the heart of IKEA, we make sure that we’re a purpose-led brand and sustainability has to be at the core of what we do,” he says. “We all have a responsibility to care for our planet.”
The company has targeted 2030 to become “climate positive,” meaning it will reduce emissions by more than its value chain creates. “Our ambition for 2030 is to inspire and enable more than 1 billion people to live a better everyday life within the boundaries of our planet,” says Crittendon, “and a vital part of this is making healthier, more sustainable living the easy and affordable choice for Canadians.”
He highlights big-picture statistics for Canada – over 14,000 solar panels producing 4 million kilowatts per hour, two wind farms, four geothermal properties, and 16 EV charging stations for IKEA commercial vehicles. Then there’s the in-store initiatives: “You can look at our water-saving taps, we can talk about healthier, sustainable food in our restaurants and Swedish food markets.”
He’s also keen on an initiative called IKEA Neighbourhoods, which goes beyond one-time product giveaways. “Our commitment to the planet is equally matched by our commitment to the people we serve,” he says. “We aim to create a fairer and more equal society by integrating equality, diversity, and inclusion into all aspects of our business. Our aim is to work with local organizations to positively impact those who need it most, whether it be supporting women’s shelters, our partnership with Furniture Bank or working with our Indigenous peoples.”
It all makes Paknahal proud. “I can confidently say that I’m happy I’m in this role and look forward to what’s next for me at IKEA.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.