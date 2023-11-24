A young woman arrives at a walk-in clinic complaining of a severe sore throat. After a quick look, the doctor prescribes penicillin for strep throat and sends her on her way. Just one problem: to remain effective, the medication should be kept cold – and this woman does not have access to refrigeration as she lives on the street.
While the physician didn’t technically err, he could have looked beyond the diagnosis at the complexities of this person’s life.
To Nicole Woods, such nuances are as important to providing quality care as diagnosing the cause of the sore throat. “A lot of it is figuring out what the individual patient needs,” she says, adding that health-care education has not always equipped health-care providers to go deeper.
Working to address the need for adaptability and resilience in Canada’s health-care system through new ways of teaching is the Cognitive Expertise and Education Data Laboratory, a CFI-funded project at the University Health Network (UHN), where Dr. Woods and her team gather evidence to develop effective instructional methods to improve education across health-care professions.
The basic premise is to see what happens when educators move away from the traditional “deliberate practice” approach and instead encourage people to have a more “integrated” approach to learning.
“Those are the types of learning experiences that are going to better prepare you for future adaptation,” says Dr. Woods.
A series of experiments is testing the efficacy of adaptive learning versus the more traditional model. The goal? To help equip health-care workers with the tools to adapt to unforeseen circumstances. Another objective is to inspire health-care providers to see their patients as human beings, with unique contexts like socioeconomic factors that may impact their health, for example, whether or not they have a home with a fridge.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.