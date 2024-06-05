In a fast-changing market, closing gaps in tech and talent is mission critical

Given today’s dizzying speed of technological advances, transformative shifts in the workplace and ever-shrinking time from idea to market, it’s no wonder businesses are struggling to move with the times.
“Many are using the same processes and approaches they’ve been using for the last 20 years, but the reality is many of those approaches and associated technologies are hitting end-of-life,” says Erick Vandeweghe, managing partner at Deloitte Operate, which specializes in helping organizations onboard technology and talent.
Certainly, it can be costly for businesses to keep pace in a rapidly changing market. But for those that don’t move quickly and adapt, the gaps in technology and talent will only widen, so businesses need to rethink and accelerate their capabilities to remain competitive.
“Many organizations struggle to address the myriad of investments they need given fiscal constraints and other limitations, which forces them to pick certain spots to concentrate on while letting other parts of the organization lag behind,” explains Mr. Vandeweghe. “When you add all that up, there is a lot of pressure on businesses. What we find is they are increasingly looking to partner with organizations like ours to address those challenges.”
With 179 years in the finance business and more than 400,000 global employees, Deloitte brings an unparalleled level of experience to help companies grow in today’s disruptive landscape and tight labour market. “We’ve taken all of that rich accounting and tax history, and we’ve wrapped our technology with robust and mature finance processes… to provide a solution that addresses the pace of change, complexity and talent deficiencies that exist in the market, in particular in the back office and finance areas,” explains Mr. Vandeweghe.
What businesses need to keep pace with change
The last three years have seen an unprecedented level of disruption, particularly with the rise of artificial intelligence (AI). Canadian organizations lag in AI adoption due in part to a talent shortage in this space. Right now, only 19 per cent of Canadian businesses plan to adopt AI in the next few years and only 15 per cent are already using it, according to Deloitte’s recent report, Global disruption in 4D: Exploring intersecting forces impacting Canada’s future.
If the talent gap isn’t addressed soon, Deloitte predicts that widespread and prolonged job vacancies and skills shortages will continue to negatively impact business innovation and growth, as well as Canada’s productivity.
Deloitte Operate offers the expertise, technology and talent to address all of these needs with outcomes-based solutions. Its portfolio of value-centric services includes tax compliance, cybersecurity, AI, technology, finance, human resources, applications management, accounting and more.
“It’s not about one-off solutions,” says Mr. Vandeweghe. “Businesses don’t have to worry about, ‘How do I keep pace?’ and ‘Am I going to have to do the same thing again in 10 years?’ because we’re going to do that for them. They sign up for our service, we help migrate them over, and then they’re off and running. It becomes our job to keep pace with the market.”
Often, when organizations upgrade their technology solutions, it’s done by a technology specialist. But as leaders in the fintech ecosystem, Deloitte Operate’s financial experts lead the way.
“The benefit of us developing and creating this platform and these automation tools is that our accountants and our finance people are the ones designing and building the technology,” says Fatima Almeida, partner, Operate business services. “This is not a technology-led design. It’s a finance and accounting-led transformation.”
With any tech-forward change, cybersecurity is a must, and those using any third-party service these days must be assured their customer data is in safe hands. Deloitte Operate provides cloud infrastructure security, cloud security management, strategy and planning, as well as cloud governance and compliance.
“If we’re running a back-office function, whether it’s finance or payroll, this is extremely sensitive, important information and our clients need to trust that it’s safe,” says Ms. Almeida. “We secure and protect organizations’ information and data, while making sure the processes are efficient.”
However, while significant capital can be spent on overhauling an organization’s technology deficiencies, if they don’t have the right people to implement and run the new solution, it’s not going to be effective.
According to Deloitte’s Global Disruptions report, 74 per cent of organizations say it’s a challenge to hire employees who have the skills the organization needs and 62 per cent face a persistent shortage of skills among existing employees.
Attracting and retaining the best and the brightest is something Deloitte is well-versed in, and they’re happy to share their knowledge with their clients. Mr. Vandeweghe says the key to success is nurturing current employees and using the human capital already on the payroll by ensuring there are opportunities for growth and continuous improvement.
“We’re a people business,” he explains. “People are our assets, and we invest a lot in our assets through training, development and programs that help them stay sharp and at the forefront of their field.”
While today’s businesses need to accelerate their digital transformation and attract the right people, it’s important to have a trusted guide every step of the way.
“When a client engages the services of Deloitte Operate, they’re entrusting a mission-critical part of their business,” says Mr. Vandeweghe. “You can’t get that wrong. The stakes are too high.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Deloitte. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.