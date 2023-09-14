When Ali Najaf moved to Canada in 2012 as an international student, he relied on remittances from his family in Pakistan. After graduating and starting his career in human resources in 2017, the money began flowing in the opposite direction.
“My family paid my undergraduate fees, so this was a way to help them by giving something back,” he says. Mr. Najaf adds that the international transfers also help him feel connected to his large extended family back home.
Mr. Najaf is one of countless “new Canadians” who has come to rely on global payments services. Visa’s Money Travels: 2023 Digital Remittances Adoption report reveals that nearly two-thirds (64 per cent) of the Canadians who send money internationally have used digital methods. When sending money elsewhere from Canada, 41 per cent do so because of an unexpected need, while those who receive funds in Canada cite holidays (30 per cent) and special occasions (28 per cent) as the impetus for the remittance.
“Families or individuals coming to Canada – whether they’re an international student or a migrant worker or families that plan to make the move permanently – what’s important to them is financial stability,” says Jim Filice, vice president and head of North America money movement and global enablement at Visa. “Once they establish themselves in the country, they can also start to send money back home to support family and offer more financial stability there.”
Global wire transfers, Mr. Filice explains, were originally designed for businesses sending and receiving large sums abroad. As the number of temporary foreign workers, international students, and immigrants spiked over the last decade, however, those services were adapted to serve individuals and families.
“It just didn’t translate very well, which is where we’re at today, with a real gap in the market for faster speeds, reduced costs, predictability, transparency, and of course security,” he says. “This is where we think we at Visa can bring our global network and solutions like Visa Direct – one of the largest global payment networks in the world – to solve this, because we have reach that extends to billions of endpoints whether you’re the sender or receiver.”
Mr. Filice adds that digital remittances are a faster, safer, and more secure way to send money abroad than traditional cash remittances, and that services have improved significantly in recent years thanks to Visa’s growing global network. “We have endpoints on either side – Visa Direct’s network reach includes national and global markets – so that we can facilitate this movement of money in a very specific way, and tackle specific points of friction,” he says.
Digital remittances help drive financial inclusivity and stability, and move people into the digital economy— Jim Filice, head of NA money movement at Visa
Visa will be among the companies discussing this topic at this month’s Sibos, an annual business forum for the global financial community. The event is an opportunity for those in the rapidly evolving global payments space to address key issues ranging from cross-border payments to how money travels and the digitization of the payments process.
Globalization and migration are important topics as Canada, which was ranked number one in the world for quality of life by U.S. News and World Report in both 2019 and 2020, continues to attract a diverse population of immigrants. Statistics Canada reports that in 2021, landed immigrants and permanent residents represented 8.3 million people (23 per cent of the population).
“Digital remittances help drive financial inclusivity and stability, and move people into the digital economy,” Mr. Filice says. “At Visa we know the more people that are engaged in the digital economy, the more the opportunity they have to thrive, and the more the opportunity the communities they live in have to thrive as well.”
But receiving money in an emerging economy can be difficult and costly. That’s because many recipients still need to go to a physical location to pick up or drop off cash, which often comes with additional fees. For example, Mr. Filice explains that in the Philippines, there are more users of digital wallets than there are registered bank accounts, which can add extra steps and fees to international transfers.
“In markets where the dominant way to pay is a digital wallet, sending money directly to a bank account actually puts an extra burden on the family, because they have to solve for how they get the money out of the bank account, into a digital wallet or other digital app,” Mr. Filice says. “At Visa, we want to make this process more seamless and secure.”
Visa Direct’s global network of financial institutions and fintech solutions allows money to flow directly to where it’s needed, cutting out costly and time-consuming steps in between. Since 2021, Visa Direct has facilitated more than five billion transactions to 180 countries through its network of 16 card, 65 automated clearing house, and 7 Real Time Payment providers. Most recently, Visa collaborated with and invested in cross-border payment company Thunes and also global payments company TerraPay to enable Visa Direct to reach key global digital wallets so that remittances can be sent directly to the most used digital wallet solutions. Such collaborations further enable new Canadians to support their families back home while building their lives here in Canada.
Mr. Najaf says that sending money home has gotten easier since 2017, and even more so after the pandemic moved more financial services online. “I can open my laptop, go to the website, and (send money),” he says.
Visa has played a large role in helping move more financial services online and continues to innovate in the global payments space. “We’re pretty excited about some of the expansion work we’re going to announce over the next month or so during the Sibos time frame,” Mr. Filice says. “We have some significant announcements in Canada around collaborations that are going to expand this capability and bring Visa Direct to more members.”
Mr. Filice adds that reducing the cost, risk, and time constraints of sending money abroad is something he and his team take personally. While responsible for all North American commercial and money movement, he and his team are based in Toronto, where he says the impact of their work is on full display.
“Our team is made up of many new Canadians, so a lot of this is very personal,” he says. “We’re solving real problems for families and individuals, and it’s very easy to get behind that.”
