When Ontario’s largest renewable natural gas (RNG) plant comes online in Niagara Falls this year, it will generate enough clean energy from decomposing waste in landfills to heat 8,750 homes and reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 48,000 tonnes every year – the equivalent of taking about 54,000 cars off the road.
The $43-million project – a partnership between Enbridge Gas, Walker Industries and Comcor Environmental – is an example of how innovative thinking, combined with a pragmatic approach and the right partnerships, can drive the global transition towards net-zero carbon emissions.
“There are multiple pathways to a lower-emission future,” says Malini Giridhar, vice-president of business development and regulatory at Enbridge Gas. “It’s important for everyone to consider sustainable solutions that can meet today’s energy needs while laying the foundation for future energy technologies.”
An approach that takes into account factors such as emission reductions, cost and energy system reliability and resiliency is critical, says Ms. Giridhar. While some people view intensive electrification as the best way to achieve net zero, a big challenge is the inadequate capacity of today’s electricity systems to meet peak power requirements and the intermittent or limited availability of renewable energy sources such as solar, wind and hydrogen.
An Enbridge-sponsored analysis by the consultancy firm Guidehouse found a diversified approach that combines electrification with low- and zero-carbon gases along with natural gas paired with carbon capture was more cost-effective and reliable than focusing primarily on electrification.
Compared to the electrification path – which used low-carbon and renewable gas only when no reasonable alternative energy source existed – the diversified option was projected to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, while providing greater energy system reliability and resilience.
It would also reduce the cost of replacing home heating systems while offering consumers more heating options, including hybrid heating, that use electricity and gas.
“By focusing only on electrification, we will set ourselves up for power outages,” says Ms. Giridhar. “But with both working together we will have a more dependable supply of energy.”
A diversified pathway makes sense not only for residential and commercial energy users but also for companies in heavy industry, where certain processes have extremely high energy requirements and can’t be electrified easily. By combining electricity and gas systems and implementing innovative technologies designed to reduce or capture carbon emissions, heavy industry can ensure energy continuity and reliability as they strive to meet net-zero goals.
Enbridge is making it easier for energy consumers across all sectors to power their lives and business activities with reliable, cleaner energy. As part of a long-term strategy to achieve net-zero emissions by 2050, Enbridge continues to diversify its energy portfolio to include renewable sources such as wind, solar, hydrogen and geothermal in addition to conventional and renewable natural gas.
The latter – a carbon-neutral fuel also referred to as biogas – accounts for an increasingly growing portion of the company’s energy mix. Over the last decade, Enbridge has launched six renewable natural gas projects, including a US$1-billion infrastructure development agreement with U.S.-based Divert Inc., to build facilities across North America that will convert wasted food to renewable natural gas, the construction of the first of which broke ground in September in Longview, Wash.
Enbridge also continues to make investments to modernize its infrastructure. Recent enhancements include compressor stations that reduce or capture emissions.
In 2022, Enbridge became the first utility in North America to blend hydrogen – a zero-emission fuel – at scale with natural gas. This blended gas, created by injecting Enbridge’s natural gas pipelines with hydrogen, further expands the company’s lower-carbon energy portfolio.
“Today, we deliver our hydrogen-blended gas to 3,600 customers,” says Ms. Giridhar. “We’re also working to deliver hydrogen to certain customers through dedicated hydrogen pipelines.”
Recognizing hydrogen’s potential to significantly cut emissions in energy-intensive sectors, Enbridge joined forces last year with all levels of government and several organizations – including Mississauga Transit and the Canadian Urban Transit Research and Innovation Consortium – on a hydrogen fuel cell electric bus pilot project.
To support its efforts in hydrogen, Enbridge partnered in 2018 with power technology leader Cummins Inc. to build North America’s first utility-scale power-to-gas facility. Located in Markham, Ont., the facility converts surplus electrical energy from renewable sources into hydrogen, which can be blended into the natural gas system or delivered as pure hydrogen gas.
“The ideal solutions don’t yet exist, or aren’t available in sufficient quantity,” says Ms. Giridhar. “But that shouldn’t stop us from taking action with the best possible options available now while laying the foundation for the technologies and solutions of the future.”
