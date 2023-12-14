While more than three-quarters of Canadians say they will buy fewer gifts this holiday season as challenging economic conditions continue to bite into their pocketbooks, at least a third plan to keep their donations to charities at the same level as previous years, according to a survey conducted for BMO Financial Group.
The survey, conducted by Ipsos, found the majority of Canadians who plan on giving back to their communities want to help people in need – 61 per cent – and support their preferred causes – 51 per cent – while 23 per cent indicated that giving back allows them to teach their children and family the importance of giving.
Commenting on the survey results, Lydia Potocnik, head, Estate Planning & Philanthropic Advisory Services, BMO Private Wealth, said the holiday season often inspires Canadians to spread hope to communities, and strategic giving allows them to be part of the change they want to see.
“For those who have the resources and would like to make meaningful contributions that will support progress in their communities, working with professionals will allow Canadians to be more thoughtful with their giving activities, donations and volunteer work,” says Ms. Potocnik.
Stephen De-Wint, CEO, The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award - Canada, says the survey findings illustrate that being charitable is very much part of the Canadian mindset.
" While some charities may have survived on reputation alone in the past, in this day and age you have to be front and centre in people’s thinking.
“There are a huge number of charities in Canada, and they are all relatively well supported. While we would all appreciate even more support, the fact that so many charities exist tells me that Canadians are charitable,” says Mr De-Wint.
Charities such as The Duke of Edinburgh’s International Award - Canada that rely mainly on high-net-worth donors are not as negatively impacted by tough economic conditions as those that depend on general public fundraising, he adds.
Nevertheless, increasing demand on their resources means that even the generosity of high-net-worth donors is being spread thin, and it is becoming more difficult to find and recruit them, says Mr. De-Wint.
“We recently started approaching a larger group of what might be called smaller donors who we found were able to give at a lower level who were willing to do so,” he says. “It’s what many charities are doing – broadening out their fundraising into a bigger pool of potential donors.”
Maintaining brand awareness is also important, adds Mr. De-Wint.
“Research shows that the knowledge and awareness of your name and what your name stands for in a particular location is vitally important,” he says. “While some charities may have survived on reputation alone in the past, in this day and age you have to be front and centre in people’s thinking.”
