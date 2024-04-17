Internships, youth programs key to developing the next generation of talent

Anyone who has attended a post-secondary institution knows that studying, essays and exams are only half the battle; often, the real challenge involves looking for your first job in the industry. That’s why on-the-job opportunities like internships and co-op programs can be invaluable for students, providing real world experience and early mentorship.
But these kinds of programs aren’t just beneficial for the young people participating in them, says Kathy Faria, director, human resources, at Novo Nordisk Canada; they are just as valuable for the companies that provide them.
“It’s a win-win situation. We provide students with significant on-the-job training and a chance to learn more about our industry. They develop communication, prioritization and project management skills and learn how to work with global stakeholders, which are great additions to their toolbox,” says Ms. Faria.
“[And for us], this is an opportunity to [get] new ideas and fresh perspectives that maybe have not been thought of before. It’s also great for succession planning, as we often hire our students back.”
Novo Nordisk Canada runs internship programs in multiple departments, from human resources to marketing to the clinical team, says Ms. Faria. These programs help build a future pipeline of talented individuals, while bringing in fresh young voices from diverse backgrounds can also contribute to a more inclusive work environment.
“Programs such as these can help break down barriers,” she says. “Bringing [in] that next generation of talent and creating a diverse work pool can encourage representation.”
‘A welcoming environment’
Born in China, educated in the U.S., and now employed by a Danish multinational company in Canada, Laura Li exemplifies Novo Nordisk’s dedication to cultivating a diverse and globally adept workforce.
After completing a one-year internship through Novo Nordisk Canada’s Early Talent program, Ms. Li was offered a full-time position at the pharmaceutical giant while still in graduate school.
“It’s a very welcoming environment. I feel like I’m always being taken seriously and that my colleagues are receptive to my ideas,” she says.
Ms. Li is currently working as a management support specialist in marketing while completing her final year in the University of Toronto’s Master of Biotechnology program. She says she’s been able to take advantage of ongoing learning and development opportunities, collaborating with diverse partners while sharing experiences in an environment she describes as friendly and supportive.
It’s not all work though – Ms. Li says team-building activities have enabled her to bond with her co-workers and share experiences to improve the way they work together.
“Novo Nordisk has a great culture and provides many opportunities to do meaningful work,” she says. “There’s a lot of talent here.”
Encouraging youthful ingenuity
In addition to welcoming and nurturing university students like Ms. Li, Novo Nordisk invests in the future by offering leading-edge initiatives for teens with an interest in science.
In recognition of Novo Nordisk’s 100th anniversary as a company, the company hosted 100 students aged 17 to 19 from around the world at the week-long Future Scientists Summer Camp in Denmark. A first-time initiative, the camp was aimed at driving change for future generations by providing exposure to various scientific fields and fostering connections among young minds.
“They brought in guest speakers to talk about things like climate change, sustainable food – a range of different topics related to science and the future. The students got involved in hands-on experiments in robotics, health innovation, all sorts of thought-provoking activities,” says Amy Snow, senior communications manager for Novo Nordisk Canada.
She notes that for some students, it was their first time out of their home country.
“Having the opportunity to meet one another, learn from each other’s unique perspectives and bond over a shared interest in science was inspiring to watch,” she says. “It’s so interesting to see this generation and how hyper-aware they are of things like climate change, and the fact that they have inherited these challenges that need to be solved.”
These sorts of initiatives enable the organization to encourage youthful ingenuity while working towards a brighter, healthier tomorrow, Ms. Snow adds.
“Having the opportunity to involve future generations in the work of building healthier communities and learning from their experiences is very powerful.”
Steps towards greater equity in STEM
These types of programs are perhaps most critical for the young women taking part. Women are still underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) – according to Statistics Canada, women make up just 23 per cent of the country’s science and technology workers.
In Ms. Li’s view, STEM is a welcoming place for women – a perspective she has confirmed in her time at Novo Nordisk.
“I haven’t experienced any issues as a woman in STEM; I’m treated equally and professionally,” she says. “I really enjoy the people I work with, including inspiring female colleagues and leaders I can learn from.”
Ms. Li says she’s confident that as more women take on leadership positions, equity in STEM will be achieved. Internships like the one she participated in can also hasten this progress along.
“When I opened my neuroscience textbook at school the other day, I noticed it was written by all men,” she says. “But time has passed and much progress has been made. I’m sure the next version of that textbook will definitely have female authors.”
