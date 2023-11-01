Nestled just an hour’s drive from Montreal, Bromont offers a diverse range of scenic activities. With over 50 kilometres of mountain bike trails, another 13 kilometres of hiking trails, and an adventure and water park complete with heated pools and thrilling slides, Bromont is a haven for outdoor enthusiasts and families alike.
What really puts it on the map, however, is its magnificent mountain, which comes alive during the winter season. Boasting more than 140 downhill trails suitable for skiers and snowboarders of all levels, Bromont also holds the distinction of having the most illuminated runs at night of any mountain in North America.
Despite its varied offerings, Bromont remains relatively undiscovered. But that is all set to change, thanks to the arrival of Alpinn, a new ski-in/ski-out luxury condo-hotel that is expected to welcome guests during the 2025-2026 winter season.
For those seeking to invest in a holiday property or for adventure enthusiasts in search of a home base for year-round activities, Alpinn presents a rare opportunity.
“This is a great investment; it’s also a great lifestyle,” says Bertrand Leboeuf, founder and president of Groupe Daca, a real estate development company specializing in hospitality properties. In partnership with Urgo Hotels, a renowned hotel management company, and Bromont Montagne d’Experiences, which oversees recreational experiences on the mountain, the three-way partnership will bring this remarkable development to life.
Situated at the base of Mont Brome (Bromont mountain), Alpinn is a boutique condotel currently in the pre-construction phase. It has 134 fully furnished suites available for purchase, ranging from studios to two-bedroom units spanning 473 to 980 square feet. The property will also feature a restaurant, spa and an outdoor pool, providing residents with an exclusive and convenient experience.
Owners can enjoy up to 36 days per year in their units, taking full advantage of the mountain and the region’s offerings, including skiing, golfing, wineries and equestrian experiences. Ownership also comes with a dedicated underground parking space and use of an annual locker for storing skis, snowboards, bikes and other gear. When not in personal use, the condo will be operated by the hotel, generating income for the owners.
Urgo Hotels, renowned for their expertise in managing hotels and resorts in Canada and the United States, will oversee the management of Alpinn. Furthermore, Alpinn will operate within the Marriott International portfolio, ensuring the highest standards of cleanliness, maintenance and service.
Investors can expect not only returns from hotel stays but also from the increasing property value. “We’re about 300 feet from the ski lift on the hill. There is no other property that offers this level of access,” says Bertrand. “Plus, Bromont is only getting more and more prized.”
“Bromont Montagne d’Experiences has seen over $120 million in investments in the mountain, which will benefit Alpinn owners” says Mathieu Leboeuf, vice-president at Groupe Daca (and Bertrand’s son). The upcoming winter season will witness the opening of a new high-speed chairlift, doubling the lift capacity, as well as enhanced lighting for an even more exhilarating night skiing experience. Additionally, the water park will see new water slides, pools, landscaping and pathways in 2025.
With 50 per cent of the units already sold, the pre-sale pricing for Alpinn condos will only be available until the end of the fall season. Alpinn appeals to both qualified investors seeking a part-time lifestyle in Bromont and pure investors looking to expand their investment portfolios. The condo complex offers an attractive option to capture the short-term stay market.
“Since platforms like Airbnb and Vrbo are not allowed in the area, Alpinn provides a passive investment opportunity without the hassle of managing landscaping or reservations,” says Mathieu.
Beyond the incredible amenities on the mountain, owners will gain membership to Club Alpinn, offering exclusive benefits. Winter sports enthusiasts can enjoy a 25 per cent discount on season passes for their family, a 50 per cent discount on ski and snowboard school lessons, and access to VIP activities such as first tracks and private events like jazz nights and VIP après-ski. Similar savings and discounts are available for biking, hiking and water park activities during other seasons. Additionally, owners will have discounted pricing for family and friends to access summer and winter activities twice a year.
As words spreads about the exciting developments on the mountain, all eyes will soon be on Bromont. For those who want to be part of this incredible growth, Alpinn is the perfect place to start. Don’t miss out on this exceptional opportunity to invest in a stunning mountainside condotel in Quebec’s hidden gem Bromont.
