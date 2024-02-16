Canadians deserve to pursue their aspirations without financial constraints. A partner of FP Canada, The Financial Resilience Institute, founded by Eloise Duncan in 2022, is Canada’s leading independent authority on financial well-being. It measures and tracks household financial resilience through the Seymour Financial Resilience Index® three times a year. Its October 2023 report reveals that Canada’s mean financial resilience score is 50.78*– a 1.67-point decrease from June 2023. Starkly, this is five points lower than in June 2020 during the pandemic.
As we navigate economic challenges, access to financial knowledge and tools combined with mentorship from financial professionals can help build stronger and more equitable communities.
Financial resilience is more than weathering storms; it’s about empowering individuals and families with the capacity to thrive despite economic uncertainties. With support from professional financial planners, we can encourage prudent saving and investment practices and advocate for policies prioritizing economic inclusivity, helping more Canadians build brighter futures for themselves and future generations.
Visit finresilienceinstitute.org to learn more about the Financial Resilience Institute.
* Source: Financial Resilience Institute, October 2023 Seymour Financial Resilience Index®
Seymour Financial Resilience Index® is a registered trademark used under license by FP Canada and the Financial Resilience Society.