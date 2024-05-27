Leading with heart and a ‘halal first’ vision at Amir Quality Meats

Sherry and Tony Aziz aren’t the typical business owners you’ll find in the poultry industry. Before launching Amir Quality Meats (AQM), a certified halal meat processing and distribution company, 14 years ago, the couple had thriving careers in the corporate world.

Ms. Aziz spent 15 years working in financial services while Mr. Aziz worked at IBM for two decades in business development. It was Ms. Aziz’s idea to leap into entrepreneurship by taking over her family’s small halal meat delivery company. “Sherry made me help!” Mr. Aziz says, laughing, when asked why he pivoted mid-career from data to drumsticks.

While taking a short career break to care for their second child, Ms. Aziz spent time with her father and learned the ropes. Her family’s business was focused on providing halal meat to various ethnic butcher shops that dot the greater Toronto landscape and principally focused on the first-generation Muslim Canadian market. (According to Islamic guidelines, meat must be slaughtered in a specific way to be considered halal or permitted to consume.)

Ms. Aziz soon realized that much like her family, who has called Canada home for well over 40 years, the needs and demands of the Muslim community would evolve and continue to grow, requiring more diverse products and options. Hence, Amir Quality Meats was born, with the vision of offering halal meat products to fast food chains, full-service restaurants and national supermarkets.