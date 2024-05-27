Leading with heart and a ‘halal first’ vision at Amir Quality Meats
Sherry and Tony Aziz aren’t the typical business owners you’ll find in the poultry industry. Before launching Amir Quality Meats (AQM), a certified halal meat processing and distribution company, 14 years ago, the couple had thriving careers in the corporate world.
Ms. Aziz spent 15 years working in financial services while Mr. Aziz worked at IBM for two decades in business development. It was Ms. Aziz’s idea to leap into entrepreneurship by taking over her family’s small halal meat delivery company. “Sherry made me help!” Mr. Aziz says, laughing, when asked why he pivoted mid-career from data to drumsticks.
While taking a short career break to care for their second child, Ms. Aziz spent time with her father and learned the ropes. Her family’s business was focused on providing halal meat to various ethnic butcher shops that dot the greater Toronto landscape and principally focused on the first-generation Muslim Canadian market. (According to Islamic guidelines, meat must be slaughtered in a specific way to be considered halal or permitted to consume.)
Ms. Aziz soon realized that much like her family, who has called Canada home for well over 40 years, the needs and demands of the Muslim community would evolve and continue to grow, requiring more diverse products and options. Hence, Amir Quality Meats was born, with the vision of offering halal meat products to fast food chains, full-service restaurants and national supermarkets.
Lucy Lu
Since a real need has long existed for traditional halal meat products that Canadian Muslims can trust, Ms. Aziz says she knew she had a chance to differentiate her company from the competition. The halal meat market was dominated by national meat processors that offered halal products only as a sideline or division. Sherry’s vision was always halal first, to satisfy the needs of the Muslim community. They would be one of the only Muslim family-owned companies focused solely on producing certified halal products while also adhering to strict food industry safety and sanitization standards.
“My vision is that everything I sell, I should be able to take home and feed to my kids,” Ms. Aziz says.
Fast forward to today and the once daring startup is in full growth mode, employing more than 150 people across three facilities in Brampton and Arthur, Ont. The company exclusively supplies certified halal poultry meat to the food service industry across Canada.
Biting into a crispy chicken sandwich at a well-known quick service restaurant? There’s a good chance AQM supplied the chicken that you’re enjoying.
Mr. and Ms. Aziz’s success in building this independently owned and family-operated business can be attributed to their differing yet symbiotic management styles. Ms. Aziz, the company’s chief financial officer, is the first to admit she is a Type A personality who runs her life with a spreadsheet. She’s a numbers guru who ensures the company makes sound financial decisions.
Lucy Lu
“My mantra is a goal without a plan is just a wish,” she says.
Meanwhile, Mr. Aziz, chief executive officer, leans heavily on the relationship management experience he developed at IBM – and a big heart.
“My style is to lead with empathy,” he says, noting that he’s a big fan of professor, author and speaker Brené Brown.
A key part of the duo’s management philosophy involves showing their employees that they care and that they are key to the company’s success. The staff, which reflects the multicultural, multiethnic make-up of Toronto, are provided training and professional development opportunities as well as a profit-sharing plan to participate in the growth of the company.
At the company’s year-end gala – complete with a DJ, live entertainment and a red carpet for photo opportunities – employees and their families have a chance to let loose and enjoy themselves. They receive gifts and prizes, and department teams jump on stage to perform a dance to their chosen music. Mr. Aziz notes that other business owners are often surprised they are so generous at the event, but it underscores their commitment to their people.
Lucy Lu
“At these employee appreciation-events, [people] often pull me or Sherry aside to remark on the employee-first culture that we’ve developed at AQM,” he says.
“It’s not easy being in the meat industry, so it’s really nice to take that break and recognize our employees.”
The company also hosts other food-forward employee events, from summertime barbecues to potlucks. Red envelopes are passed out to every employee for Lunar New Year, in recognition of AQM’s large Asian worker population. Philanthropy and a commitment to the community are also priorities, and the company actively supports various social causes and donates food to numerous charities, including Second Harvest and a local mosque that cooks and prepares food for Toronto shelters.
Mr. and Ms. Aziz’s leadership has translated into both industry success and national recognition – AQM was recently named one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for 2024, an award that recognizes excellence in private Canadian-owned enterprises.
Through the Canada’s Best Managed program, Mr. and Ms. Aziz worked with Patrick Connor, a business coach from CIBC. Together, they evaluated the current operational strengths and weaknesses, enabling them to identify areas for improvement and growth.
Lucy Lu
Mr. Aziz says that during one conversation with Mr. Connor about charitable work – fundamental to the company’s principles and identity – a lightbulb went off for the couple, as Mr. Connor helped them realize these philanthropic efforts “connected to our mission and vision of making halal products available to all Muslims and becoming the most trusted halal brand in our community.”
Now, plans to expand the company are underway, including the creation of a federally regulated facility that will allow AQM to increase shipments across Canada and export internationally. But Mr. Aziz says focusing on employees will always be paramount. Greeting them each morning is the best part of his day, he says.
“There’s a sense of pride and connection [with our employees], because if it wasn’t for them, we wouldn’t be here today.”
To take the next step in becoming a Best Managed company with the help of CIBC, click here.
This is one of four profiles in partnership with CIBC, where leaders of Canada’s Best Managed Companies share the key elements of their success. Click here to read more.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with CIBC. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.