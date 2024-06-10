Life insurance isn’t just for your parents. Here’s what young adults need to know

If there’s one thing Gen Z does well, it’s think — and stress — about their finances. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey: Living and working with a purpose in a transforming world, 46 per cent of Gen Zers surveyed across 44 countries reported dealing with day-to-day financial stresses, with 50 per cent of Gen Zers surveyed citing their financial future as a major stressor. But despite the fact that they’re keeping their finances top-of-mind, this demographic is not considering one essential pillar of financial security — life insurance.

It really isn’t that surprising, considering life insurance is a financial product you might think only concerns your parents and grandparents.

“Young Canadians are not thinking about life insurance because passing away is not something they typically think about,” says Annie Campoli, Vice President of Distribution, Life and Health at TD Insurance. “They’re thinking, I don’t need this at this moment, because they're not considering the inevitable or unexpected.”

But we all should be. “Everyone should consider life insurance since it covers an event we unfortunately know will happen, we just don't know when,” Campoli says.

Getting life insurance when you’re young could be better in the long run. Here’s what you need to know about how to financially protect yourself and your loved ones down the road.