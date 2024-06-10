Life insurance isn’t just for your parents. Here’s what young adults need to know
If there’s one thing Gen Z does well, it’s think — and stress — about their finances. According to Deloitte’s 2024 Gen Z and Millennial Survey: Living and working with a purpose in a transforming world, 46 per cent of Gen Zers surveyed across 44 countries reported dealing with day-to-day financial stresses, with 50 per cent of Gen Zers surveyed citing their financial future as a major stressor. But despite the fact that they’re keeping their finances top-of-mind, this demographic is not considering one essential pillar of financial security — life insurance.
It really isn’t that surprising, considering life insurance is a financial product you might think only concerns your parents and grandparents.
“Young Canadians are not thinking about life insurance because passing away is not something they typically think about,” says Annie Campoli, Vice President of Distribution, Life and Health at TD Insurance. “They’re thinking, I don’t need this at this moment, because they're not considering the inevitable or unexpected.”
But we all should be. “Everyone should consider life insurance since it covers an event we unfortunately know will happen, we just don't know when,” Campoli says.
Getting life insurance when you’re young could be better in the long run. Here’s what you need to know about how to financially protect yourself and your loved ones down the road.
What is life insurance?
Life insurance is a contract between you and your insurer in which the insurer agrees to pay a specified amount to the person or people named as beneficiaries in the event of the insured person’s death.
In order to become insured, you have to pay a certain amount of money to the insurer on a monthly or annual basis (your premium). When the insured person passes away and an eligible claim is made, a lump-sum tax-free death benefit amount is paid out to the named beneficiary.
“It's best to make sure that our loved ones are financially protected.”
I’m a young person; what can life insurance do for me?
It’s natural to associate the benefits of life insurance with being older or your grandparents age since that’s when the benefit is typically utilized. But, there are advantages to purchasing life insurance at a younger age.
Firstly, being young and healthy can be an asset when it comes to being approved for life insurance coverage. “Being younger likely means you're healthy and have a higher chance of being approved without the need for an extensive medical exam,” Campoli says.
Another benefit is the cost. Generally, the younger and healthier you are at the time you apply for life insurance, the lower your premiums (or cost).
When should I start thinking about getting life insurance?
Essentially, the sooner the better.
Campoli suggests that Gen Z and Millennials, such as those in their 20s and 30s, purchase life insurance during this period of time because this is when they’ll start encountering major life events like getting married, buying a house and building a family.
Even if you’re still on dating apps scrolling for “the one,” Campoli says it’s still important to start thinking about life insurance, if only to keep more money in your pocket. Putting it off until later in life can end up costing you more.
OK, but how much does life insurance cost?
The cost of life insurance depends on certain factors, including age, sex, smoker status, coverage amount and type, health history, etc.
For example, a healthy 35-year old female non-smoker pays $14 a month for $250,000 of coverage on a TD 10-Year Term Life plan. To learn more and get a quote, Campoli suggests visiting the TD Insurance Term Life Insurance website to get a personalized quote.
How long does life insurance last?
The length of your life insurance coverage depends on the type of policy you choose. If you purchase a fixed-term policy, such as a term 10 or 20-year policy, your premiums will remain the same throughout the entire 10 or 20-year term. Your policy will renew at the end of each term at a predetermined renewal rate. It is important to note these policies typically expire at a certain age, depending on the insurance provider.
Institutions like TD Insurance also offer a Term 100 Lifetime Policy, designed for those who want coverage that doesn’t expire and the premium (cost) is guaranteed not to increase. According to Campoli, this option could be suitable for younger Canadians because you can get lifetime coverage at a comparatively low premium rate and it could help you cover end-of-life expenses or leave a legacy, since it'll last your lifetime.
“Often people don't think of the debts that they have or what they will be leaving their loved ones with once they pass as it seems so far away; they think that the only costs that are going to be incurred are funeral costs. But life insurance can provide a legacy in the form of an insurance benefit for your family.”
So, how do I know which type of life insurance is right for me?
Campoli recommends starting with a reputable insurance carrier and visiting their website to see which products they offer to find what best suits your needs. If you have additional questions, it's always good to speak with a licensed life insurance advisor.
How much coverage do I need?
Life insurance is different for everyone. The amount of coverage you require depends on your unique needs, debts, and other obligations. It's important to understand how much money your loved ones would need if you were to pass away. Consider factors such as lost income, outstanding loans and debts, your children’s education costs, and your family’s lifestyle. The TD Life Insurance Calculator can help you calculate how much TD Term Life Insurance you may need for you and your family.
If you’re a young Canadian who’s curious about life insurance and wants to see which plan would be best for you or get a quote online, visit the TD Insurance life insurance website. You can also speak to a TD Insurance Life Insurance licensed Advisor for more information.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with TD Insurance. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.