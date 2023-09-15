As a place for growers of all types, Regina’s “homegrown” ingenuity has made the city a global powerhouse in agtech and food production – the heartbeat of North America’s new prairie economy. It’s also a thriving centre for business, social and creative entrepreneurs.

Regina’s population – one of the fastest growing in Canada – is young, diverse, ambitious and steeped in prairie authenticity. In Regina, people don’t boast. They just get on with things in their own quietly audacious way.

What Regina grows best are people: passionate doers, ready to solve some of the world’s biggest challenges, together. Whether they have been here a day, a decade or their entire lives, they can attest to the power of this dynamic city’s experiences and energy.

$312,000

average home price (single family home)

$1,080

average monthly rent (1 bedroom)

$90,000

median household income

4.5%

unemployment rate

17 minutes

average commute

38 years

median age (3rd lowest in Canada)

