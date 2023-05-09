Report on Business Magazine is featuring the 2023 winners of Canada’s Best Managed Companies, Deloitte’s awards program recognizing excellence in private Canadian-owned firms. Those winners had the option to purchase a Sponsor Content package highlighting their own achievements.
The secret to success at ITI is not just listening to customers and employees, but acting on what the company hears.
“We’re attentive to our clients’ needs, but we also pay close attention to our partners’ vision and to market innovations and trends,” says ITI president Jonathan Legault. “We listen to our employees, to their ideas and ambitions. And we implement tools, processes and analytics to gather as much data as possible to make informed decisions, whether they concern our service offering or our management priorities.”
Thanks to these insights, Mr. Legault says the company has been able to evolve and adapt when required – something it has been doing for more than 30 years.
“As a team, we’ve decided that evolution should be the norm,” he says. “As we grow, we make sure to maintain agility in our planning, our offer, our business model, and our management style. To promote IT and operational transformation as key to improve our clients’ competitiveness, we need to walk the talk ourselves, and put transformation at the core of our business.”
Founded in 1991, ITI (formerly known as ProContact) has evolved from being IT resellers to strategic consultants who provide technology services and solutions for businesses and public sector organizations across the country. Along with the transformation, ITI moved from an entrepreneurial management style to a structured management framework, and evolved its family-oriented workplace culture into one that is more structured and measurable.
With the repositioning of ITI – and a growing roster of more than 1,700 clients – the company has seen its revenue take off, more than doubling from $132-million to $270-million in the last five years. Its workforce has also grown almost 30 per cent in that time, with more than 500 employees across Canada.
“We’ve grown alongside our clients in recent years, following our new vision to become a market leader and focus on sustained and manageable growth,” says Mr. Legault. “In the last five years, with new shareholders, a new business and brand strategy, and our new ITI name and positioning – IT Intelligence, Human Intelligence – we have become a team of visionaries and passionate people recognized as a Canadian leader in technological transformation.”
To keep up with demand, ITI has increased both its acquisitions and its offerings to clients, which include five technological pillars: networking and security; modern workplace; data centre and infrastructure; cloud transformation; and business intelligence and analytics.
ITI is particular about who it teams up with, as the company wants to keep its culture and focus strong, even as growth accelerates. “The main criteria when we find companies [to partner with or acquire] is they have a similar cultural fit,” says Mr. Legault. “They have to value our entrepreneurial principles, such as our focus on being agile and listening to our employees – because that’s our secret ingredient.”
For Mr. Legault, it’s paramount to foster a culture where employees are (and feel) valued for their creativity and contributions. “The best part about us, and what makes us unique, is our people,” he says.
The company regularly checks in with employees, asking how the company can improve to ensure their satisfaction in the workplace. “Once a month, we ask our employees why they like working with us, and the No. 1 thing we hear is that people appreciate the culture,” Mr. Legault explains.
While truly listening to its employees is a key differentiator, Mr. Legault stresses those voices must come from different backgrounds and experiences to make the most impact. That’s why ITI has increased its diversity efforts, with women now making up 26 per cent of its employees, a 10-per-cent increase in the last five years.
“I don’t want to hire people who are exactly like me, who think like me, because to be collaborative and creative together, you need people with different backgrounds and experiences,” says Mr. Legault. “It’s another one of our differentiators in the market – our collective intelligence.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with IT Intelligence. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.