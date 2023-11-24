The Ottawa Hospital’s Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Centre brings promise of new therapy to patients with effectively untreatable blood cancers
Hematologist and scientist Natasha Kekre of The Ottawa Hospital envisioned a future where her patients with aggressive blood cancers would have access to an innovative, highly promising biotherapeutic called CAR T-cell immunotherapy.
CAR T-cell treatment is a custom immunotherapy that involves extracting immune cells (called T-cells) from a patient, genetically engineering them with a virus to enhance their cancer-killing ability, and then infusing them back into the same patient.
“When I was training in Boston, I saw the exciting potential of CAR T-cells,” says Dr. Kekre. “But when I came back to Canada, I realized we were dramatically behind countries like the U.S. in getting this treatment to patients.”
While Health Canada has approved several commercial CAR T-cell therapies, strict criteria for access excludes many Canadian patients with leukemia and lymphoma. Commercial CAR T-cell therapy is also very expensive and involves shipping cells to the United States and back.
“I was still seeing patients every day who were dying from their cancer, and I couldn’t offer them this potentially life-saving therapy because I couldn’t get them into a CAR T-cell clinical trial,” she says.
“We needed a made-in-Canada research program with clinical trials for Canadians.”
In 2016, researchers, clinicians and patients at The Ottawa Hospital, BC Cancer and other Canadian centres came together to create the Canadian-Led Immunotherapies for Cancer (CLIC) program – focused on building Canadian expertise and innovation capacity in the promising field of cellular immunotherapy for cancer, including CAR T-cell therapy.
Duncan Stewart
"It is very rare for academic researchers to have access to biomanufacturing in the hospital or university setting, let alone to have access to a facility that can make the many kinds of therapies the BMC can.
Executive Vice-President, Research, The Ottawa Hospital
“To have a chance for Canadian-made CAR T-cells, we needed access to clinical-grade viruses,” says Dr. Kekre. “We were very fortunate at The Ottawa Hospital to have the Biotherapeutics Manufacturing Centre [BMC], the one facility in Canada that can make clinical-grade viruses for trials.
“Without the virus, we wouldn’t be able to deliver the genetic material into the T-cells with instructions to attack the specific cancer cells. The expertise of the BMC was key to the CLIC program.”
A Canadian leader in development of biology-based treatments and vaccines
The BMC oversees the production of cancer-killing and therapeutic viruses as well as vaccines and stem cell therapies. It is the most experienced and successful facility of its kind in Canada and the only one with a track record of both virus and cell manufacturing.
Its capacity for developing “living therapies” – treatments created from biological material – is increasingly important as researchers continue to develop immunotherapies and other biotherapeutics for many traditionally untreatable diseases.
Over 15 years, the centre has produced more than 20 different therapies and vaccines for human clinical trials in Canada, the U.S., Europe and Asia.
“The BMC is a key factor in the hospital’s ability to offer innovative clinical trials to patients and to attract and retain world-leading researchers,” says Duncan Stewart, executive vice-president, research at The Ottawa Hospital, and a leader in regenerative medicine research.
“It is very rare for academic researchers to have access to biomanufacturing in the hospital or university setting, let alone to have access to a facility that can make the many kinds of therapies the BMC can. Access to the BMC is what enables researchers at The Ottawa Hospital to accelerate new therapies into the clinic for the benefit of patients.”
The BMC team has grown to approximately 40 specialized and highly trained staff. It also works with partners to support Canada’s first hands-on biotherapeutics manufacturing training program. “This will help us grow Canada’s biomanufacturing training pipeline – vitally important for the future,” Dr. Stewart says.
Thanks to its success, the BMC has plans to expand as part of The Ottawa Hospital’s new campus, he says. “We’re planning a state-of-the-art, absolutely first-class facility that will support our leadership and continued growth in this area, while at the same time supporting greater innovation across the country around biotherapeutics and vaccines.”
The drive to build a sustainable CAR T-cell program across Canada
And the innovation will continue for Canada’s CAR T-cell program. Since the first clinical trial was launched in 2019, more than a dozen people with cancer who had exhausted all treatment options are alive and cancer-free.
Dr. Kekre and the CLIC team are now expanding their research to treat patients in Ottawa, Vancouver, Calgary, Winnipeg, Saskatchewan, Halifax and Toronto.
The Ottawa Hospital’s BMC will continue to manufacture the viral vector needed to create the CAR T-cells in the other cities, while also making the cells for Ontario trial participants.
“We are working to build a program that will reach patients across the country who need CAR T-cell therapies in a way that’s cost-affordable and sustainable over the long term,” says Dr. Kekre.
