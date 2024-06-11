Machine-scale threats demand new cybersecurity approach

Despite organizations investing heavily in cyber defences, they remain vulnerable. Why? The threat landscape is more complex than ever.
Businesses have a lot to do. They need to safeguard applications, devices and information across private data centres, public and private clouds, and different physical locations. Artificial intelligence (AI) is only increasing complexity by introducing new, highly sophisticated threats at an accelerated rate.
In addition, the material risk has never been higher. A breach can damage a company’s financials and its reputation.
“It’s not just the number or frequency of cyber attacks – it’s how devastating they are,” says Robert Barton, chief technology officer at Cisco Canada. “These are not little attacks any more, and they’re taking down entire organizations.”
According to Cisco’s recent Cybersecurity Readiness Index, 43 per cent of Canadian organizations surveyed had experienced a cyber attack in the past year, and 63 per cent said they expect an incident in the next one to two years.
The survey also found that 78 per cent of companies feel moderately to very confident in their ability to stay resilient, but only one per cent have a mature security posture to protect against current threats. That exposes a readiness gap.
“One challenge we face as an industry is that there’s a different product for every problem. Every type of cyber attack that emerges, we have a company popping up to build something to defend against it,” says Mr. Barton. “We see companies with 50 to 60 different security products. Who’s going to manage all that? The more things you’re juggling, the more difficult it becomes to actually protect yourself.”
To ensure a rapid response in the event of a cybersecurity challenge, he recommends businesses take a more holistic approach. In an era of machine-scale threats, that demands a wholly new way to think about security.
One answer to this is Cisco Hypershield. The AI-native security solution, launched in April 2024, aims to tip the scales in favour of the defenders.
Firewalls are typically the main line of defence against cyber criminals. They act like a giant barrier in front of the server. The problem is that applications today move across a number of spaces. Cisco’s Cybersecurity Readiness Index reports that 91 per cent of employees are using multiple networks to connect to work, and nearly one-third of them move between at least six networks weekly.
With Hypershield, the firewall acts more like a fabric than a fence, allowing systems to run firewalls inside applications and inside kernels (a program at the core of an operating system) to help protect devices wherever it’s needed.
“Hypershield is a really new way of thinking about security,” says Mr. Barton. “It’s one brain that is managing policy across any number of firewalls. That’s the concept of Hypershield: put the firewall everywhere that a threat may emerge.”
This is not a matter of building AI into an existing offering. Hypershield uses AI to differentiate normal behaviour from anomalies, and automatically takes action to prevent damage before the availability of a patch (a system update that address security vulnerabilities).
“How fast you can respond to a cyberattack is everything,” says Mr. Barton “If you can stop it at the nuisance stage before it becomes a real exploit is the key. Because if you’re not fast and it becomes a massive exploit, it could take you down for a week or more.”
Manual network and server upgrades are a vulnerable time for any organization’s cybersecurity, but Hypershield eliminates those practices. By using a “twinned system,” upgrades can be made in one twin and swapped out for the other upon completion. This also speeds up the deployment and testing of upgrades and patches.
A recent forecast from technology research firm Gartner Inc. reported that worldwide, end-users will spend US$215-billion on security and risk management this year, up 14 per cent from 2023.
“While companies are spending more money, the efficacy [of cybersecurity systems] has in fact gone down,” says Jeetu Patel, executive vice-president and general manager of Security and Collaboration for Cisco globally.
Hypershield provides a platform that simplifies the amount of systems needed to protect an organization’s data. This could also help address the current talent shortage in cybersecurity, which Mr. Patel describes as “pretty severe.” There are not enough professionals to fill the need, so teams are already strapped at a time when they’re facing more challenging threats. Hypershield helps even the playing field for teams that are under-resourced.
Getting rid of complex systems will also allow organizations to reimagine their cybersecurity and make it easier for their IT specialists to manage, adds Mr. Patel. “We want to provide them with a unified platform and reduce the complexity.”
On top of having the right cybersecurity systems, it’s important for organizations to assess and close vulnerability gaps created by unmanaged devices and unsecured Wi-Fi networks. Another best practice for organizations is conducting mock cyber attacks, to ensure they’re capable of besting threat actors.
“It’s an arms race with the hackers and AI is the game changer,” Mr. Barton says.
