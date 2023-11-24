The Advanced Laser Light Source (ALLS) at the Institut national de la recherche scientifique (INRS) hosts Canada’s most powerful laser. This CFI-funded research infrastructure project lets researchers peer deep inside the matter of living and non-living things even as it moves and changes, giving them high-resolution images of how individual atoms and electrons behave.
Using short, concentrated bursts of high-energy light, researchers can produce images with even greater spatial resolution than they can with other research tools like synchrotrons. They can also use the fast flashes to create stop-action images to see how particles move over time.
For example, researchers are currently using X-rays generated by the laser to track how plant roots grow underground. Understanding how roots change in response to climate change, disease and insect infestations will guide the development of more resilient crops.
