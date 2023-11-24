Niagara College leadership bridging research and development gap for SMEs
As one of Canada’s leading post-secondary research institutions, it’s not surprising that Niagara College is spearheading the Southern Ontario Network for Advanced Manufacturing Innovation (SONAMI). This network of 11 colleges and universities is harnessing research and innovation to collaborate with small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) to help them tackle manufacturing-related challenges.
Ranked number two nationally and number one in Ontario in Research Infosource Inc.’s 2022 ranking of Canada’s top 50 research colleges, Niagara College has earned an annual spot among the top 15 schools since the ranking began in 2013.
SONAMI conducts projects that provide innovative solutions, such as process optimization, designing and testing prototypes, evaluating new technologies and developing and commercializing new or improved products. It leverages faculty, students and state-of-the-market equipment, together with funding from the federal government, to support manufacturing in Canada.
Having tools and resources available at SONAMI to which SMEs might otherwise not have access can allow these businesses to explore the feasibility of acquiring them to develop new products, services or processes to make them more efficient and competitive, says Marc Nantel, vice president, Research, Innovation and Strategic Enterprises at Niagara College.
Since it was established by four founding members in 2016, SONAMI has undertaken 445 projects with 316 companies, trained 164 students, and helped create and sustain at least 282 jobs. Dr. Nantel says students benefit from working on a real project with a real industry partner, real budget, real outcomes and deadlines. They are typically paid to do the research. “It’s good for their finances; it’s good for their learning; and it gets them better ready to hit the job market once they’re done because they’ve learned how to work with companies,” he adds.
SONAMI’s operating model is its “special sauce,” says Dr. Nantel. With funding of $14-million over five years from the Federal Economic Development Agency for Southern Ontario (FedDev Ontario) and additional grants from the Natural Sciences and Engineering Research Council of Canada and Intellectual Property Ontario, SONAMI is able to quickly assess and decide on an SME’s request for support.
“We operate in a business environment and need to respond at the speed of business,” says Neil Wilkinson, research program manager at Niagara College’s Walker Advanced Manufacturing Innovation Centre (WAMIC).
“If I get a call from a company that has an innovation challenge, I know I’ve got the funding for it in my back pocket, and we can continue the discussion rather than having to have the discussion then take the time to write the proposal, wait for the funding agency to make a decision, or even worse, wait for the window of funding to open in another six months,” says Mr. Wilkinson. “That’s our appeal; we offer cutting-edge applied research at the pace of industry.”
The speed of response to a request for R&D support can make a big difference to companies that may be operating in a very competitive market, he adds.
“Companies should feel the impact of our projects within a year or two instead of having to wait a year or two for funding before getting started. That’s one of SONAMI’s key selling features,” says Mr. Wilkinson.
Another advantage for companies that collaborate with SONAMI is that in most cases, they own any intellectual property resulting from the R&D project with SONAMI.
“Again, that simplifies the process and reduces the time to commercialization by avoiding what could be protracted negotiations about a licensing agreement between the inventor or the university or college, and the company,” says Dr. Nantel.
The cost of the R&D is shared between FedDev Ontario and the company benefiting from the work. For every dollar of FedDev Ontario funding, the company contributes $1.20 in a combination of cash and in-kind.
Success stories WAMIC has contributed to include helping a Niagara Falls company develop an automatic microgreens harvester that is 50 times faster than hand harvesting. The company has sold dozens of units in Canada and the U.S. and recently opened a production line in the United Arab Emirates.
WAMIC also worked with a southern Ontario company to develop Wi-Fi-based software to remotely measure the level of potable water in outdoor cisterns, which are still widely used in rural communities in Canada and across the globe.
“The traditional method of measuring was to go outside, unscrew the lid, poke a stick in and see where the water came to, which is no fun in the middle of winter when you have to dig two feet of snow off the cover of your cistern,” says Mr. Wilkinson.
WAMIC helped the company refine their software to transition to a wireless solution that allows users to monitor cistern water levels on a smartphone.
“Since we set them up to take this product to market, they’ve doubled their number of staff, invested significantly in manufacturing lines, are doubling sales numbers year over year and are on track to ship out about 6,000 units this year across the globe,” adds Mr. Wilkinson.
