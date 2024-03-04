Growing up in a family of different colours, religions, races and ethnicities, diversity was the norm for Manulife Canada executive Michelle Joy Rafat. Her parents hail from Guyana in South America, part of the Caribbean, where Indigenous, Black, Brown, Asian and European communities all mix together in the Caribbean culture.
“In my family alone, we are Christian, we are Hindu, we are Muslim, and we celebrate it all – not one more than the other,” says Rafat, assistant vice president of diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) for Canada. “That’s my identity, so I’ve just naturally taken that lens and approach in the field of human resources.”
After a conversation with Michelle Taylor-Jones, global chief diversity, equity and inclusion officer, convinced Rafat that Manulife leadership shared her vision, she joined the insurance giant as director of DEI for Canada in late 2021, moving into her current position in 2023.
“My career journey speaks to the company’s culture of learning and recognition,” says Rafat. “My expanded role allows me the opportunity to work, internally and externally, with a lot of our leaders, businesses, colleagues and stakeholders to truly evolve Manulife’s agenda to build an inclusive environment.”
The company’s DEI strategy has four pillars, encompassing workforce, workplace, business and community.
“Workforce is the diversity of our organization while workplace is our culture – the colleague experience coming to life,” explains Rafat. “It’s the work we do to create that psychologically safe space for everyone.
“Business goes beyond our products into how we treat our customers and the collections of data. Community is about impactful investment – our strategic partners and organizations aimed at addressing systemic barriers among marginalized groups.”
Accountability for DEI is leader-driven in multiple ways.
“We hold our top leaders accountable, and they hold their own leaders accountable,” says Rafat. “It funnels down throughout the organization, built into our culture, core values and DNA. Nothing is ever perfect, but we try our best to be as inclusive as possible.”
Rafat is also focused on the Indigenous community and reconciliation in Canada, including clear actions that demonstrate Manulife’s commitment. The opening of the new Indigenous Legacy Space at its global headquarters in Toronto was especially “near and dear to my heart,” she says, as a project she launched in partnership with Manulife’s Indigenous Peoples & their Allies (IPTA) employee resource group (ERG). Globally, Manulife has 14 ERGs with 31 chapters and over 11,000 members.
Carrie Haggerty, director, global search engine optimization and co-chair of IPTA, says the opening ceremonies gave her goosebumps.
“People came in drumming and singing,” says Haggerty, a Métis who identifies as two-spirited. “I got to stand on stage with my colleagues to open a space that’s really important to the Indigenous community with all our leaders in attendance.”
Manulife has Legacy Spaces in its Toronto and Waterloo, Ont., offices, dedicated to providing education and spreading awareness of Indigenous history and reconciliation. The spaces are equipped with special ventilation to allow for smudging ceremonies.
“Through IPTA, we’re educating a lot of people who didn’t understand our culture or history,” says Haggerty. “We do things as simple as a beading class where guests tell stories, and we have speakers come in, such as Michelle Good, who wrote ‘Five Little Indians.’ Over 1,200 people attended for her, in person and online, wanting to understand and learn more – so the appetite is there.”
What Haggerty values most at Manulife is being able to go to work authentically and safely.
“Feeling like you don’t have to hide any part of yourself is so important,” she says. “You want to do your job and do it better so that the company excels as well.”
