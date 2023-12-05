Over the span of a 39-year career with Medtronic Canada, Laura Cameron has served as everything from an accounting clerk to chief financial officer for Canada. She also led the build of the company’s LEED-designated Brampton campus, where she can often be found organizing events and engaging with fellow employees.
While she takes pride in all of that, Cameron, who recently assumed the new role of senior director for national programs and sales, says that perhaps the most rewarding moment of her professional life came during the 10 years when she headed Medtronic Canada’s diabetes business unit.
In that role, Cameron oversaw a staff of 100, responsible for selling and supporting insulin pumps that help patients with Type 1 and Type 2 diabetes to manage their conditions.
“I would say one of the most profound moments in my career was when the mother of a child who had Type 1 diabetes told me about getting the first night of sleep she’d had since her child’s diagnosis, as a result of our technology,” says Cameron, a mother of five herself. “To have the opportunity to hear something like that is just really, really special.”
Cameron was very tangibly living out the long-stated mission of Medtronic, a leading global health-care technology company. That mission is about “alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life.”
Cameron is far from alone in finding meaning and purpose in her work.
“We come here every day knowing we are ultimately going to make a difference in somebody’s life,” says Karthi Raman, who started with Medtronic Canada as an accountant 16 years ago and is today the company’s accounting manager. “Our therapies touch millions of people around the world and that’s why this is a company truly driven by its mission.”
During their lengthy careers with Medtronic Canada, both Cameron and Raman say they have benefited from working for a company that prioritizes learning and career development, while also helping employees maintain a healthy balance between their professional and personal lives.
Cameron says that, early in her career, Medtronic Canada gave her time and financial support to earn her accounting designation; much later, it did the same as she completed her MBA. She also credits the company with giving her the flexibility to pursue an ambitious career while also raising a large family.
Similarly, Raman says Medtronic helped fund her successful pursuit of an MBA and that she’s benefited from a host of internal learning and training courses, including a global education program for finance managers.
In terms of her personal life, Raman says she still appreciates how, years ago, the company gave her the flexibility to work from home as she spent months caring for a very sick son.
Being mentored, and being a mentor, are experiences Cameron and Raman also share in common.
“I’ve had the opportunity to work for some really incredible leaders and I’ve definitely learned from them,” says Cameron. “Over the years, I’ve also been a mentor for others. Getting to watch them grow and progress, I feel like I’ve been able to make a difference in their lives. And what could be more powerful than that?”
Raman says she has similarly gained insight from leaders who “truly believe in empowering employees and giving them freedom to explore growth areas in the company.”
She now welcomes the opportunity to give back.
“The way I mentor my team is to lead by example,” says Raman. “I want everyone to feel empowered and valued.”
More from the GTA’s Top Employers
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.