Meet this year’s Inductees to the Canadian Business Hall of Fame

Honouring Canada’s business leaders and inspiring the next generation
The Canadian Business Hall of Fame (CBHF) was established in 1979 to recognize the contributions of exceptional business leaders and their role in shaping Canada’s economic development and prosperity. This year’s Inductees to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame are: Louis Audet, Jay Hennick, Stanley Marshall and Prem Watsa. The induction ceremony will be held tonight at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre. As the signature fundraising event for Junior Achievement of Canada, proceeds go towards supporting JA’s mission to develop and deliver programs that equip youth with the skill sets and mindsets needed for success.
Louis Audet
Reflecting on his 25-year tenure as president and chief executive officer of Cogeco Inc. and Cogeco Communications Inc., the cable and broadcasting companies founded by his family in 1957, Louis Audet appreciates the significance of the Business Hall of Fame award as a recognition of “the contribution of our family to making Canada a better place,” he says. “That means a lot to us.” Under Audet’s leadership, Cogeco has become a leading North American telecommunications company with more than 1.6 million customers across Quebec, Ontario and 13 U.S. states. He continues to act as Board Chair of the company while also contributing to philanthropic and business communities.
Jay Hennick
Toronto-born lawyer Jay Hennick has grown into a global leader in residential and commercial real estate. He is founder, chairman and largest shareholder in FirstService Corp., North America’s largest residential property management and services company. In the commercial industry, he is global chairman, chief executive officer and controlling shareholder of Colliers International, with more than $4.5-billion in revenues. A cancer survivor, he founded the Jay & Barbara Hennick Family Foundation. “It’s a privilege to join this group of Companions of the Canadian Business Hall of Fame,” says Hennick. “Their stories are proof the Canadian dream is alive and well, thanks to Junior Achievement.”
Stanley Marshall
During his 35-year tenure at Fortis Inc., Stanley Marshall led its transformation into Canada’s largest investor-owned gas and electric utility, while propelling it further into U.S. and Caribbean markets. Post- retirement, Marshall revitalized Nalcor Energy as its president and chief executive officer. A proud Newfoundlander, Marshall is passionate about preserving the region’s history and championing young talent. He attributes his induction to the Order of the Business Hall of Fame to a tendency to go against the grain. “A lot of people make money by joining the pack,” he says, “but to really make a big impact, you’ve got to be a bit of a contrarian.”
Prem Watsa
Prem Watsa arrived in Canada from India more than 50 years ago with $8 in his pocket and his father’s guiding wisdom to “work as hard as you can, as though everything depends on you. Pray as hard as you can, as though everything depends on God.” Watsa sold air conditioners door-to-door before becoming the founder, chairman and chief executive officer of Fairfax Financial Holdings Limited. The property and casualty insurance and reinsurance company operates in more than 100 countries. “This award is a great honour,” he says. “It’s really a celebration of what we’ve all achieved together as a company.”
