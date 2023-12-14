Remember those summer days – fishing in a river, cooling off in one of Canada’s many lakes or enjoying a walk along a shoreline? Memories of those balmy days are the inspiration to step up and support Watersheds Canada, a national charity that works to restore the country’s freshwater ecosystems, says Robert Pye, the organization’s executive director.
“People’s greatest connections with family and nature come from time spent on or near water,” says Mr. Pye, noting that like many other charities, this is a critical time of the year for Watersheds Canada.
“We need to bring in donations to set us up for all the work that people count on us for throughout the year,” he says, adding the organization’s projects include putting in native plants to restore riparian zones, improving fish and wildlife habitats, and providing expertise and programs for shoreline restoration.
“Philanthropy is at our core,” says Mr. Pye, pointing out that while the charity also relies on corporate and government grants, the day-to-day operations of the organization depend on consistent funding from individual donors.
Mr. Pye says while big donations in the form of legacy giving and major gifts attract attention, for many people that level of giving is not possible. However, he believes if everyone who can make a small donation to a charity this giving season, the cumulative effect is valuable.
“I am just so pleased when we get a $10 donation because it shows that people care and at least they’ve got something to contribute, and in a lot of cases it is a starting point. We are just as excited about the small gifts as we are for the bigger regular gifts because it does add up,” he says.
The biggest demand on Watersheds Canada’s resources is for its expertise and programs around bringing nature back to shorelines. For example, the organization’s Natural Edge program works with waterfront property owners to plant native trees, shrubs, groundcovers and wildflowers along the water’s edge as a nature-based solution to degradation of the shoreline, says Mr. Pye.
“The riparian zone – or the ribbon of life – is the most critical point of habitat in the entire lake ecosystem because it’s home to almost every species of wildlife including turtles, birds and mammals,” he adds.
Healthy shorelines act as filters that help reduce and control runoff that would otherwise send pollutants into lakes and rivers, and they also help property owners manage soil erosion.
As the end of the year approaches, Mr. Pye says while Canadians are considering their options for charitable gifts and tax-deductible donations, staff at Watersheds Canada are hard at work planning programs and new initiatives to protect shorelines and support natural processes that are essential to a healthy watershed.
