Carleton University mapping out path for ‘most important near-term climate action’
The difference between the two sets of images is compelling. Where photography shows an ordinary engine shed, storage tank or compressor, an infrared camera reveals gas oozing from these structures. For Matthew Johnson, professor and head of the Energy and Emissions Research Lab (EERL) at Carleton University in Ottawa, such visuals help to demonstrate the ubiquity of methane emissions from oil and gas production infrastructure.
From making methane emissions visible and measurable, Dr. Johnson and his team are working to compile comprehensive emissions inventories with the idea that knowing where methane leaks occur can lead to successful mitigation, in Canada and across the globe.
“For many years, we’ve been working to quantify greenhouse gas emissions, mostly from the energy sector,” says Dr. Johnson. “More recently, our focus has been on methane. Why? Because reducing methane emissions is arguably the most important near-term climate action we can take.”
Reports by the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) outline scenarios for limiting global temperature rise to under two degrees above pre-industrial levels. “Every model with this goal has a common element: that we must cut global methane emissions by 30 per cent in the next six years,” he says. “That’s because methane is about 83 times more potent than CO2 over the first 20 years after its release.”
Growing global awareness about this challenge inspired 150 countries to sign the Global Methane Pledge. And in 2021, as a means for prioritizing actions and monitoring commitments, the International Methane Emissions Observatory was founded. It proposes a pathway to results through monitoring, reporting and verification.
Efforts for meeting methane emission reduction goals have to start with identifying emission sources, according to Dr. Johnson. “Methane comes from three main sectors: oil and gas, agriculture and waste. Methane emissions from agriculture are difficult to solve in the near term; this would require changing the entire food system. For emissions from waste, we have solutions but the near-term reduction potential is uncertain,” he says. “The biggest source we can address in Canada is oil and gas.”
Canada has committed to cutting 75 per cent of oil and gas emissions by 2030 below 2012 levels, and Dr. Johnson’s team is working closely with governments to advance “true reporting of methane emissions.
“This would make Canada the first country globally to have methane measurements as part of official emissions inventories,” he says. “We have to consider that Canada has never before been able to meet a climate target. Reaching the methane emissions goal, however, is entirely possible – if we commit to monitoring, reporting and verification.”
The challenge is considerable. In Western Canada alone, there are about 190,000 active wells and 30,000 active facilities that come with “all kinds of problems, including official inventories that are wrong, for example, about the sources of emissions, and regulations that are based on flawed assumptions,” says Dr. Johnson, who proposes that accurate information can allow governments to design and implement regulations that have an impact.
Dr. Johnson and his team are currently applying this principle in a three-year project with the Government of British Columbia (B.C.), co-funded by the United Nations. As part of the endeavour, methane emission measurements have been recorded, both with airplanes and on-the-ground equipment.
“What we have done is figure out how to take aerial measurements and incorporate them with information we get on the ground to make a holistic inventory,” he says. “We’re trying to make [emissions] transparent so governments can make real decisions. And everything is peer reviewed to build trust, which is important in this space.”
So far, disparities between commitment and performance have rarely been addressed, and industry has not been held accountable for methane emissions. This can change, suggests Dr. Johnson, with B.C. leading the way with “tweaks in policy statements and regulations.”
One source the province has moved to address relates to unlit flares, he says. “It’s a significant issue with a relatively easy fix, and we’re already seeing lower emissions in recent surveys.”
The work in B.C. – and the methods tested by the EERL – can provide a blueprint for building measurement-based inventories, and Dr. Johnson and his team are developing a detailed protocol that could help the international community move forward in the quest to reduce methane emissions.
“Our lab in Canada has demonstrated this key capability with the B.C. government. Having the ability to do these inventories is a big step forward. We’re now trying to scale it up and share our data, because we all have to work together to get this done.
“The sooner we act, the better are our chances of meeting the 2030 goal,” he says. “That’s the urgency – and our motivation.”
