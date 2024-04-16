Metrolinx employees have a passion for sustainability

When James Skuza joined Toronto-based Metrolinx last year as the Ontario Crown agency’s manager of environmental management, he welcomed the opportunity to be part of a major, and rapidly growing, public transportation provider.
In addition to operating an expansive network of GO trains and buses across the Greater Golden Horseshoe area, Metrolinx has begun construction on the Ontario Line, a 15.6-kilometre subway that will make it faster and easier to travel within Toronto and beyond.
Metrolinx is also in the midst of an ambitious transformation that will see much of its diesel-powered train and bus fleet gradually converted to electric vehicles through the mid-2030s, resulting in a dramatic reduction in the agency’s carbon footprint.
“Metrolinx’s expansion and reach across southern Ontario is astonishing,” says Skuza. “The chance to be part of the environmental team here is something that really drew me to this organization. I feel like we can have a significant impact in advancing the sustainability of our operations and expanding our ridership.”
Skuza’s group is responsible for consolidating and promoting environmental standards and best practices across the organization.
“We capture data and roll out standards on a wide range of areas, including energy and water use, greenhouse gas emissions and waste management,” says Skuza. “Our success depends on buy-in from every corner of our organization and I find the response is generally very positive.”
Skuza adds that he puts a strong emphasis on the connection between improved environmental performance and cost management.
“If you can reduce energy and water use, you will also reduce your operational costs. It’s a ‘win-win.’”
When Matt Muratore joined Metrolinx three years ago as assurance specialist, sustainability, he was similarly attracted by the alignment between his personal values and those of the organization.
“During the interview process, I learned a lot about the sustainability initiatives here and it really matched what I was enthusiastic about,” says Muratore. “It’s so important, as a public transportation organization, that we provide the kind of infrastructure that recognizes the realities of tomorrow, knowing that climate change is on the rise.”
Muratore’s work focuses on ensuring that Metrolinx’s buildings and facilities live up to the high environmental performance standards the organization sets for itself. For example, Metrolinx now has 16 stations and storage facilities that have either silver or gold LEED certification, the most widely used green building rating system in the world.
In the same vein, the Ontario Line subway system is being designed in keeping with the Envision framework established by the Washington-based Institute for Sustainable Infrastructure.
“Envision is a fairly new framework that prioritizes a holistic view of building out public infrastructure,” says Muratore. “It focuses on things like the impact on surrounding communities, ecology and biodiversity, as well as enhancing resiliency to climate change.”
Metrolinx also has a strong tradition of employee engagement when it comes to sustainability.
“Historically, there’s been a pretty robust Green Team here,” says Skuza. “That’s an employee-driven group that looks at everything from waste management to energy efficiency and makes recommendations for improvements.”
While the Green Team was on a bit of a pause during the pandemic, Skuza says it’s once again on the upswing, intending to organize recycling and cleanup days, tree-planting initiatives and other environmental awareness and outreach activities.
Skuza also believes that Metrolinx’s overall focus on sustainability helps when it comes to recruiting and retaining talented employees.
“The opportunity to work for a good corporate citizen is definitely attractive to a lot of people.”
