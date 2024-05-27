Michelin eyes driving across the moon with airless tires

From bicycle tires 135 years ago to high-performance electric vehicle tires today, Michelin Group has continually found new and better ways to move humans. Now the transport technology giant is solving a fresh challenge: helping crewed missions return to the moon with airless tires for a next-generation lunar rover. And the research used here could guide the path for a more environmentally friendly airless tire for cars we drive here on Earth.
“At Michelin, we have a tradition of being pioneers. Being in the unknown, in the middle of nowhere, we are creating something that has never existed before. It’s an exciting challenge for us as a team, as we are pushing back the frontiers of tomorrow’s mobility together,” said Cyrille Roget, innovation and scientific communication director for Michelin Group.
“The lunar rover will need to withstand very harsh environmental conditions, be extremely energy efficient, ensure mobility on difficult terrain and have a reasonable longevity,” Roget said. “To respond to these requirements, the wheel will need to be manufactured out of high-tech materials that support very low contact pressures, provide sufficient traction capabilities and ensure reliability over multiple missions.”
To design for travel on the moon, Michelin has to start from the literal lunar ground up. Wheels need to be able to navigate a surface dominated by a fine, dusty layer called regolith. This lunar material consists of rock chips, mineral fragments, volcanic glasses and agglutinates, a component found only on the moon.
Surface considerations are just part of the problem. The tire must withstand temperatures that range 100 degrees Celsius to minus 240 degrees Celsius, as well as a combination of solar and galactic radiation.
New lunar wheels must also support missions that can cover long distances without failure. Roget said the design needs to minimize resistance to forward motion on the soft lunar surface while resisting abrasions.
The extreme requirements immediately ruled out the rubber materials Michelin currently uses in tires. The necessary flexibility, drivability and endurance command an entirely new set of materials and architecture.
Roget said Michelin is taking an advanced co-design approach with materials and structure to create an airless tire system that can meet these challenges.
“The rolling structure and materials must work at stress levels in a highly aggressive environment, where they will have to withstand millions of deformation cycles. We’re relying on our unique know-how, based on our 20-year experience in airless solutions,” Roget said.
Michelin is looking to Uptis, its prototype airless tire for passenger cars, for inspiration. Airless tires are a radical departure from traditional air or nitrogen-filled tires and have the potential to reduce the environmental impact of rubber-based tires, as well as prevent punctures and other tire damage issues.
Airless tires are supported by a network of flexible spokes made from high-impact-resistant poly-resin. The spokes absorb force and carry the vehicle’s weight without the risk of punctures. Airless tires can also reduce the amount of maintenance needed, such as checking and adjusting air pressure.
Importantly, the technology could lead to longer tire life and reduced environmental degradation. Based on Michelin’s scrapyard survey from 2012 to 2015, the adoption of airless tires could save 200 million traditional tires from being scrapped each year globally. This estimate is derived from a sample of 135,000 tires and extrapolated globally from official estimates that 1 billion tires are discarded each year.
While airless tires are currently in testing on Earth, their deployment in space still awaits the development of new materials and processes that can meet the demands of the lunar surface. This dedication to far-off goals showcases Michelin Group’s commitment to pushing the boundaries of tire technology beyond Earth’s surface, a feat which isn’t entirely unfamiliar to the company.
The transportation innovator has been at the forefront of space technology since the early days of the space-shuttle program when it developed the tires used on all five space shuttles for 135 missions during the program’s 30-year run. This pedigree casts the company’s future success in an optimistic light. In a natural extension to this research, Roget said space exploration’s combination of biology, mechanics, physics and other sciences has spurred innovation for products that will be used in space and on Earth.
“We are confident that the technical advancements and scientific breakthroughs that will emerge from this lunar wheel project will not only revolutionize space technology, but also pave the way for Michelin to continue its innovative journey in terrestrial applications,” Roget said.
