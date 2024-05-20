Michelin sets sail for a more sustainable future in global shipping

To tackle maritime transport decarbonization, Michelin created WISAMO, an innovation that leverages renewable wind power
Michelin Group, normally know for tires, is much more than that and innovating in ways to improve our planet. The leader in composite engineering and manufacturing had a vision to reduce emissions in the shipping industry by creating a way for the wind to help power freight ships. The sustainable solution would also help significantly lower fuel costs for companies that use it.
The new technology is called WISAMO, a Michelin innovation, and it is an automated, fully retractable, and inflatable wingsail system. Wind has been used to power ships for thousands of years, but there are numerous challenges today with these large ships — challenges that Michelin is solving.
Maritime shipping accounts for three per cent of the world’s greenhouse gas emissions, the same amount produced by commercial air travel. Finding ways to reduce emissions is part of Michelin’s commitment to improving sustainability across its supply chain and other operations, said Gildas Quemeneur, executive director of WISAMO.
“Michelin aims at contributing to maritime transport decarbonization. As everyone faces new legislative issues and anti-greenhouse gas measures that impact the shipping market, we have developed WISAMO as an innovative hybrid solution for any types of ships, new and already operating ones,” Quemeneur said.
The first wingsail systems were deployed in the 1990s and were built using composite materials. Both sails and wingsails harness wind power to propel a vessel; wingsails, however, function more like airplane wings, generating greater lift and higher efficiency thanks to their rigid airfoil design.
There have been commercial tests of wingsail prototypes on cargo ships, but they have run into key challenges: the rigidity of the structures can cause issues when travelling under bridges or other obstructions. While many systems have some level of flexibility, the solid wings cannot be fully retracted. Existing rigid systems also require the crew to manage retracting the sails and lowering the mast.
The WISAMO system addresses these limitations with an innovative approach based on its industry-leading experience. Instead of a rigid wingsail, WISAMO uses an inflatable one that can be fully retracted and stored when not in use. The sail is inflated by small fans located at the base. Retracting the sail is done remotely without the need for human interaction.
In addition to the inflatable wingsail, WISAMO’s telescopic mast means the system can be stored entirely when not in use or during heavy weather scenarios. The telescopic mast improves safety for ship and ground crews and makes it easier to load and unload cargo when in port. The retractable mast also enables the vessel to navigate under bridges in the world’s busiest shipping lanes, the Panama and Suez canals.
“WISAMO’s wingsail has one of the broadest ranges of wind use on the market with proven effectiveness on many points of sail, and it is particularly efficient in upwind conditions,” Quemeneur said.
According to the company, WISAMO’s design aims to help shipping companies lower greenhouse emissions up to 20 per cent for existing vessels with a retrofit and more than 50 per cent on new vessels.
Fittingly, the first vessel outfitted with a WISAMO wingsail was a sailboat captained by Michel Desjoyeaux, a French sailor noted for being the only person to win the Vendée Globe solo, single-handed race twice. Michelin completed its first WISAMO retrofit on the Compagnie Maritime Nantaise MN Pélican cargo vessel in 2023, which sailed from Bilbao, Spain, to Poole, U.K. Broader commercial deliveries for merchant ships are planned to launch in 2026.
While WISAMO represents a significant technological leap in wind propulsion systems, its true impact lies in its potential to spark a broader shift in the maritime industry. By offering a retrofittable solution with ambitions of a substantial emissions reduction, the innovation presents an opportunity for shipping companies to embrace a more sustainable future.
The combined economic incentives and environmental benefits of WISAMO have the potential to create a tipping point to drive a wider adoption of wind-assisted propulsion across not only shipping, but other industries as well.
Quemeneur said the WISAMO, a Michelin innovation, speaks to the company’s mission to promote innovation based on its expertise in next generation, sustainable materials.
“The goal of WISAMO is to create a significant reduction of fuel consumption to limit the environmental impact of maritime shipping. This innovation can contribute to a more sustainable supply chain, which allows the industry as a whole to be more environmentally friendly,” Quemeneur said.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Michelin. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.