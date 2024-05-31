Mission-driven research

It’s easy to come away impressed when a startup is able to take an idea and turn it into an innovation that addresses critical societal needs. It’s even more remarkable when a city attracts a cluster of companies in one field, each recognized globally for ground-breaking work.
What sometimes isn’t so easy to see are the decades of efforts that were foundational for such outcomes, from fundamental research and technology development to the education of highly skilled personnel, says Janet Rossant, president and scientific director of the Gairdner Awards, which recognize major research contributions to the treatment of disease and alleviation of human suffering.
“If you look at Vancouver, B.C., for example, you’ll see a cluster of successful biotech companies, including AbCellera, STEMCELL Technologies and Acuitas,” she says. “Beyond their direct impact on medical treatments and health, you’ll also find substantial contributions to the local economy as well as a thriving ecosystem that attracts talent, partners and investors.”
For Dr. Rossant, these biotech superstars are good examples of how insights from fundamental research can help advance a mission-driven agenda, where research seeks to address specific needs or opportunities. “Achievements that span everything from molecular biology to cancer treatments to messenger RNA vaccines are all built on fundamental research,” she says, “and we believe it is important to recognize the people who make these discoveries.”
Mobilizing knowledge to address urgent challenges
Among the scientists recognized by the Gairdner Awards are Kataline Karikó and Drew Weissman as well as Pieter Cullis, whose work in Vancouver helped seed the local biotech cluster. Drs. Karikó and Weissman discovered how to engineer mRNA – a molecule that can be used to produce a desired protein in cells. Dr. Cullis developed lipid nanoparticle (LNP) drug delivery. Combining these insights allowed the mobilization of highly effective and safe mRNA vaccines during the coronavirus pandemic.
“The mission came at a time of crisis, but the success was the result of many years of discovery research,” says Dr. Rossant, who adds that beyond COVID-19 vaccines, the knowledge gained about the mRNA and LNP will continue to help improve health outcomes as it finds application in other vaccines, therapeutics and gene therapies.
Such far-reaching impact helps to illustrate the importance of “basic and applied research and collaboration,” she notes. “Research outcomes depend on people, places, tools and partnerships, and the Canada Foundation for Innovation [CFI] sits at the intersection of all that. Without CFI, Canadian science would not be where it is today.”
Infrastructure investments seeding vibrant research ecosystem
Roseann O’Reilly Runte, CFI’s current president and CEO, remembers the day 27 years ago when the Government of Canada announced the CFI. “The original idea was to keep researchers in Canada because they were being lured to other countries with bigger salaries,” she says. “The thought was that if we create the places where they’d like to work, they would want to stay.”
Fast-forward to today, “and we’ve built a foundation for research endeavours that span from coast to coast to coast,” says Dr. Runte. “When you look across the country, you can see all the places that exist because of CFI investments. You’ll notice people working together – with partners from industry, academia, government and communities – to develop expertise and come up with solutions we can use at home and market to the world.”
For example, early support from the CFI for the Perimeter Institute, a major centre for theoretical physics research located in Waterloo, Ontario, allowed the institute to attract other funders and grow substantially over time.
A recent visit to Waterloo drove home what seeding a vibrant research and innovation ecosystem can accomplish, says Dr. Runte. “When the mayor spoke to me, he said, ‘Look at this city; look at the education facilities, the cultural facilities, the sporting facilities. Young people come here because they can find jobs and opportunities. When we measure success, we look at the whole community, not only the economic gains from quantum computing.’”
A similar lens can be applied for looking at research outcomes in general, she suggests. “Economic development isn’t the only way to measure innovation; we also need to consider contributions to things like the environment, health and community well-being.”
From addressing homelessness and health-care gaps to immigrant integration challenges and ecosystem degradation, “if we want to tackle some of today’s big problems, we need the full range of innovation,” Dr. Runte says. “We need new insights, bright ideas and different approaches – and we need to persevere even though with some of these things, outcomes are less quantifiable.”
Roseann O’Reilly Runte
“When you look across the country, you can see all the places that exist because of CFI investments. You’ll notice people working together – with partners from industry, academia, government and communities – to develop expertise and come up with solutions we can use at home and market to the world."
President and CEO, Canada Foundation for Innovation
Setting a mission-driven agenda
The importance of mission-driven research was a central element in the 2023 report of the advisory panel to the federal research support system, says Frédéric Bouchard, chair of the panel and dean of the Faculty of Arts and Sciences, Université de Montréal.
“Many countries are looking to take a strategic approach to supporting research endeavours that help address urgent challenges that could be technological, economic, environmental or social,” he says. “The more Canada becomes a knowledge-based society, the more you would expect government and civil society to care about certain problems and issue calls to the research community to rally support.”
Researchers are willing to answer this call, Dr. Bouchard notes. “Many are keen to contribute to solving those big challenges and form partnerships that bring together cross-disciplinary expertise to make sure we have informed solutions.”
While this approach is problem-centric – and endeavours are designed to solve specific challenges – it needs to be accompanied by raising awareness that “there is no societal goal that can be achieved unless we’re very intentional about increasing the quality and quantity of our human capital,” he explains. “We need to care as much about researchers and Nobel Prizes as we do about hockey players and Stanley Cups. This is easy to say but hard to achieve, but if we get closer to this goal, we will all be better off.”
Future-proofing canadian innovation
Dr. Runte agrees that for tackling today’s big challenges, “we need to use our brainpower and think about the future.
“Mission-driven research doesn’t happen overnight,” she says. “You need to create the infrastructure; you need to attract the talent; and you need to constantly nurture this ecosystem to build up these strengths to the point where you can be nimble and react to challenges as they arise.”
The next generation of innovators requires access to high-quality education, mentorship and cutting-edge research infrastructure, says Dr. Runte. “What works in our favour when it comes to attracting talent from across the globe is that Canada has a reputation for being very welcoming – and having a strong culture of collaboration.”
Dr. Rossant echoes these sentiments. “Other countries are investing strongly in research and innovation. What we have to offer is a very collaborative environment, where it’s easy for people to find research infrastructure and partners,” she says, adding that she welcomes the recent announcement in the federal budget to increase salaries for students and trainees.
“Investment in future generations is absolutely key,” Dr. Rossant says. “When we have an attractive and respected country – and an infrastructure that supports research, we can attract some of the best minds in the world.”
Sustained efforts in investing in research infrastructure and prioritizing partnerships have led to outcomes where “Canada clearly punches above its weight, for example, in stem cell science, AI and advanced manufacturing,” she notes. “While we have a seat at the table in these key areas, there is an opportunity to do more to deliver across the whole spectrum, particularly as we move towards innovation and commercialization.”
Examples like the work of Dr. Cullis and the Vancouver biotech innovation cluster can serve as an inspiration for what can be achieved when innovators, funders and policymakers come together to rally behind a common mission and enable “researchers to do what they need to do – and do it at the best possible level,” Dr. Rossant adds.
Advertising feature produced by Randall Anthony Communications. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.