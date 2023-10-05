How do you make a building accessible? That depends on who you’re thinking of when you’re designing or retrofitting it. The tendency is to define accessibility as anticipating the needs of wheelchair users, but they represent less than 30 per cent of the country’s disability community.
In 2019, the federal government passed the Accessible Canada Act to ensure everyone across the country can live a barrier-free life, whether that obstacle be related to communication, technology or architecture. By 2040, any barrier relating to buildings, transportation and communication at federally regulated organizations must be identified, removed and prevented.
Many building managers and operators think designing hallways, doorways, washrooms and ramps to code is sufficient. But code does not equal access, says Brad McCannell, vice-president, access and inclusion at Rick Hansen Foundation (RHF), a national charity that remove barriers for people with disabilities. “Code is not enough to create meaningful access,” he says.
Building codes are also a labyrinth. “We’ve got national codes, provincial codes, charter city codes. Every municipality has their own disability committee. And now because of the Accessible Canada Act, many organizations have their own committees. None of them are talking the same language,” says McCannell.
To help builders and landlords create universally accessible spaces that truly address the needs of the entire disability community, the Rick Hansen Foundation launched its Accessibility Certification (RHFAC) program. By going through the rating system, which is standardized across the country, building owners and managers learn about accessible design principles; identify their building’s barriers to those with varying disabilities; and have a roadmap to then design or retrofit their property to be more inclusive. More than 1,900 buildings across Canada have been rated so far.
Building owners and managers have access to over 200 designated RHFAC Professionals across the country to help support them with ratings. These individuals are trained to measure a site’s accessibility from signage to emergency systems. Buildings that have been rated are then eligible to be listed on the RHFAC registry.
Benjamin Shinewald, president and CEO of BOMA Canada, an organization that represents Canadian commercial real estate companies, says the industry is at tipping point right now. “I think people in the industry meant well by meeting code, but didn’t really turn their minds to this community at all. Thanks to the Rick Hansen Foundation and to the broader awakening around diversity, equity and inclusion, there are champions at many companies who are taking steps to make sure we meet this community as best we can.”
And meeting these needs benefits everyone involved. “If a building has [achieved] Rick Hansen Foundation certification, it will capture a broader audience,” Shinewald says. “Tenants can come in who have disabled employees. [At retail locations] you have more shoppers coming through, which means that you can raise rents. And because you raise rents, the asset value goes up. While the imperative to do this work isn’t financial, there is a financial return.”
McCannell says RHF often hears from building operators who are surprised at how simple the process can be to become certified accessible. “They’re always thinking, ‘Oh man, more restrictions. I can’t do this. I can’t do that.’ Once they see what universal design brings to the table in terms of opportunities for building, it’s actually fun.”
The Building Without Barriers Challenge
In 2021, RHF, supported by BOMA Canada, launched the Building Without Barriers Challenge, which tasked commercial real estate owners and managers to have at least three sites rated with RHFAC.
That year, 13 organizations including Cadillac Fairview, QuadReal and Oxford Properties, signed up for the Challenge and together had 63 buildings rated. Cadillac Fairview entered 10 properties, winning the Commitment Award, the organization with the most buildings or pre-construction sites rated; while Triovest won the Innovation Award, for the building with the highest number of points from a rating.
This year, thanks to support from the Government of BC, RHF is challenging building owners and managers, as well as multi-unit residential property owners and managers, to have at least three sites rated between January and June 2024. The Challenge launched on September 28 and winners will be announced at BOMA’s commercial real estate expo BOMEX in September 2024 in Vancouver.
Shinewald admits that for owners of existing buildings, retrofitting may seem like a daunting task. “Every building is genuinely unique. Some of these retrofits are very hard to do because the building has been plumbed in a certain way or designed in a certain way,” he says. “But that isn’t an excuse and we still need to be able to accommodate all users.”
There are lots of payoffs to doing so, he says. “Some steps are so easy, but you don’t realize it. Some are free or so low cost, but you don’t realize them. And some you might already be doing, such as hands-free door opening devices. The more steps a building has taken to become accessible, the more people it can welcome.”
Learn more and make your pledge at RickHansen.com/Challenge.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with The Rick Hansen Foundation. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.