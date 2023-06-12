It can take years for organizations to build trust with consumers, and mere seconds to break it with a cybersecurity breach. As technology advances, so do the tools used by threat actors to steal personal information and data.
Most companies are unprepared, even though a cyber attack can cause significant disruptions to operations and harm to a brand, says Dhruva Suthar, director of cybersecurity for IBM Canada.
“There’s a reputational component of a cyber breach, and also a business continuity aspect. If you are breached, it potentially shuts down websites, manufacturing and access to your data, so it affects your ability to deliver revenue.”
While warding off cybercriminals is complex, Ms. Suthar likens it to safeguarding your home from a break-and-enter: You need the right plan and security system to protect all entry points. But imagine the home is also constantly expanding, creating more points of vulnerability, as happens with organizations moving to a hybrid cloud environment.
“As you build additions and wings on to your house, you have even more doors and windows, so you need a security plan and technology that can scale as your organization grows,” Ms. Suthar says.
Maintaining such vigilance is a constant challenge for companies. The World Economic Forum’s 2023 Global Cybersecurity Outlook shows that business leaders are concerned: 91 per cent of those surveyed said they believe a far-reaching, catastrophic cyber event is at least somewhat likely in the next two years.
To reduce the risk, IBM offers a Security QRadar Suite as a compilation of threat management technologies. It relies on AI and automation to dramatically increase the level of threat monitoring, investigation and response speed it can deliver to clients.
“Anything we can do to be much more efficient will help us stay ahead of the cybercriminals. The threat actors have to get it right once to gain access to an organization. We have to get it right every time they try, and ensure they are unable to gain access,” Ms. Suthar says.
IBM Ecosystem partner ESI Technologies, through its dedicated cybersecurity firm Virtual Guardian (VG) based in Montreal, uses QRadar with its clients. Automated technology running in the background allows VG’s team to sift through incredible amounts of data, weed out false positives and look out for any vulnerabilities.
“Leveraging IBM technology and solutions, we’re able to tap into the largest amount of data feeds and threat intelligence information out there to help us make the right decisions for our clients and map out all those threats,” says Patrick Naoum, executive vice-president at ESI Technologies and CEO of Virtual Guardian.
That happens regardless of where a client’s data resides and what applications it uses, he adds.
Getting organizations where they need to be can be difficult due to lack of cybersecurity talent and an online hygiene culture that’s still evolving, Mr. Naoum says.
Vulnerabilities can be exposed by something as routine as clicking on the wrong email. Forty one per cent of cyber attacks used phishing (emails that appear to be from a trusted entity) as the way to initiate a breach, according to the IBM Security X-Force Threat Intelligence Index 2023. New ways of working have only added to the risks.
“It was easier before the days of hybrid working when all you had to secure was a head office and a few branch offices, because that’s where the information was stored,” Mr. Naoum says. “Now people working from home are a significant vulnerability. Every work-from-home employee should be treated as a branch of the office and secured accordingly, as well as the cloud instances they use.”
Ms. Suthar adds that “employees are your first line of defence.”
Building and implementing a plan for breaches isn’t enough, she explains. Organizations need to continuously test, modify and reassess their plan to stay on top of their vulnerabilities, especially as they onboard new devices and technologies.
“It’s a journey because the threat landscape and an organization’s environment continue to change. You have to remain on the defensive. The worst thing you can do is stay static.”
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with IBM. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.