Movember, a leading global men’s health charity, will invest up to $5.8-million in funding for researchers and organizations across Canada that qualify for one of four new global research grant programs aimed at reducing the number of men dying from prostate cancer and improving quality of life for those living with the disease.
Globally, prostate cancer is the most common cancer in men over 45. In Canada, one in eight men will be diagnosed with prostate cancer in their lifetime, making it the most commonly diagnosed cancer in Canadian men overall.
Since 2008, Movember has invested more than $107-million in research focused on translating laboratory findings into new prostate cancer treatments.
Todd Minerson, Movember Canada country director, says the organization listens to and consults with researchers, clinicians, health-care professionals and those with lived experience of prostate cancer to identify the greatest priorities for research, and gaps in treatment and care.
“At Movember, we are driven by impact,” says Mr. Minerson. “Prostate cancer remains the number one priority issue with our community in Canada. These new grant opportunities were identified to provide significant impact in Canada and around the world.”
The $5.8-million earmarked for investment in Canada includes up to $1.5-million for the Preventing Disease Progression in Prostate Cancer Program, a global program in which four Canadian research teams from the Princess Margaret Cancer Centre, Centre Hospitalier Universitaire de Québec, Cross Cancer Institute and the Odette Cancer Centre are participating.
Another $2.1-million is available through the Health Equity Grants Initiative aimed at contributing to health equity, promoting the inclusion and improved outcomes of marginalized and traditionally under-represented populations of men at risk of, or diagnosed and living with, prostate cancer.
Movember is also calling for expressions of interest for a grant of $1.5-million through the Patient-Reported Outcome Measures (PROMs) Program focused on optimizing the monitoring and management of prostate cancer patients during and after their treatment.
Up to $750,000 is also available for the Personalized Active Surveillance Program. Four Canadian research teams from Ontario’s University Health Network, the University of Alberta, the Ontario Institute for Cancer Research and the University of Montreal will join a global initiative made up of 29 teams from around the world.
The program’s aim is to develop a personalized and ‘risk-adjusted’ approach to active surveillance that will reduce unnecessary tests and treatments for those living with lowest-risk prostate cancer. The researchers will also consider potential disparities in access to good quality active surveillance.
