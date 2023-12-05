When Andre Campbell accepted a job at the Municipal Property Assessment Corporation (MPAC) after graduating from Seneca College 12 years ago, it was an easy decision. MPAC is the largest property valuation organization in Canada, and its valuation is the basis for municipal finance across the province of Ontario. “I’ve always had a passion for real estate and property valuation. As I learned more about MPAC, I realized the importance of the work they do. I wanted to be a part of this organization,” says Campbell.
MPAC’s reach is impressive. The company database includes detailed property records covering more than 5.6 million properties. Only one valuation organization in the world – the Valuation Office Agency in the U.K. – has oversight over more properties.
Campbell joined the company as a property inspector and worked his way up to valuation analyst, then valuation specialist and his current role as a valuation manager, where he oversees a valuation team. “I like the fact that I could see my career path laid out ahead of me. I could always look and say, ‘What’s my potential next step?’ and see what additional professional development courses or designations I needed.”
MPAC employees are given many opportunities to enhance skills, participate in training programs and explore career advancement pathways, vital in a technologically advanced industry that’s constantly changing, says MPAC president and chief administrative officer Nicole McNeill. “We pride ourselves on being market experts, making sure that our valuation methodologies are leading-edge, our technology is leading-edge. We also lean into a lot of the disruptive technologies such as AI and machine learning.”
Staying focused on the human side of things is also a huge contributor to MPAC’s success, says McNeill. “A lot of companies talk about putting people first. We’ve embedded a people-first approach into many of our processes.
“Over the past few years, we have had a greater emphasis on equity, diversity, inclusion and anti-racism (EDIA). Answers and solutions aren’t always straightforward,” McNeill admits, but the key is opening a dialogue, listening to employees, and trying to understand all points of view. “We work hard to create an environment where people feel safe to share their input and show us opportunities to learn and evolve.”
The organization helps to raise awareness about EDIA and social causes by supporting employee-led committees, events and learning opportunities for various days and months of significance, including Pride Month, Black History Month and the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation, in addition to employee-led Gratitude Collective and Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) committees across Ontario. MPAC’s CSR committees came together to support more than a dozen charitable causes and school-related initiatives as part of their fall 2023 fundraising campaign.
Work-life balance is also a huge consideration, according to McNeill. MPAC offers flexible work arrangements including the ability to work remotely, along with paid time off, pregnancy and parental leave, and an employee and family assistance program. “We are one of the few organizations who are not mandating the return to a set number of days in the office,” says McNeill. “We follow the needs of our business and come together in person when it makes sense, such as for collaboration, training and mentoring.”
For Campbell, it’s the work-life balance that matters most. “Since I’ve been here, it has always been a people-first culture here at MPAC,” he says. “They understand that without great people nothing really happens. From talking to my colleagues in other companies, I don’t think that is true throughout the industry.”
