Constructing a modern building is a complex task, requiring hundreds of workers schooled in dozens of specialized disciplines. It takes a lot of knowledge and careful planning, especially if your company operates with over 2,500 employees on three continents. With its home base in Australia and the Canadian head office in Toronto, Multiplex Construction Canada Ltd. has found a formula that works.
Sunmeet Bhogal is a site co-ordinator with Multiplex. He is currently working at the Quay project, a 325,000-square-foot residential waterfront development on Queens Quay West in Toronto. It’s a job full of responsibility: quality control, regular meetings with inspectors, safety management and keeping track of dozens of tradespeople working on the project. Bhogal sleeps better knowing that Multiplex has his back.
“This company gives me a lot of support,” he says. “From the beginning, managers have always paused what they’re doing if I have a question. In my past workplace they would brush questions aside or I would have to figure it out myself. Here they explain the processes behind everything. They make sure you understand the specifics of the project.”
Making sure employees feel supported and empowered is vital, says Anisa Yusuf, vice-president of human resources for Multiplex Construction Canada. She points to a recent companywide survey that indicated a high rate of employee approval on areas such as inclusion, collaboration and the empowerment that employees feel from receiving feedback from their managers.
“That’s a direct result of work we do around monthly coaching,” she says. “We developed a one-on-one coaching program. We’ve trained our managers on coaching sessions and we have a one-page template agenda to guide the discussion.”
At the start of every year, employees are encouraged to set their objectives and career goals, which are reviewed by managers who offer input. There are further reviews after six months and at the end of the year along with monthly meetings between manager and employee. “These meetings are very helpful for me to know what I have to do to accomplish my own career goals,” says Bhogal.
Yusuf says the company puts a lot of effort into ensuring employees are paid at market or above market pay. Multiplex also offers a robust benefits program including a recently launched platform called Total Rewards Gateway that gives employees access to information about company benefits, tools, resources, and connections to support providers for health and well-being – even a discount program with vendors such as H&M and Starbucks.
Fun is also part of the agenda. Multiplex sponsors employee-led committees that organize activities like an annual ski trip to Blue Mountain, family days at Canada’s Wonderland, a holiday party in December, outings to Blue Jays games and other events. “We also do a recognition program with a quarterly newsletter that recognizes employee milestones with the company,” says Yusuf. The values-based recognition program recognizes and rewards employees who have demonstrated a commitment to one of Multiplex’s four core values.
Multiplex encapsulates those values in four simple sentences: “We keep it real. We care about people. We are collaborative. We have grit.” The company and its employees live up to the intentions expressed in all four, says Bhogal, but it’s the one about caring for people that hits closest to his own heart.
“That’s a big thing for me,” he says. “Business is business. Work is work. But caring about people is the biggest thing you can have. Multiplex does that.”
