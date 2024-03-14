Saying your wedding vows, welcoming a new baby — there’s nothing like celebrating life’s big moments. But come tax time, those big changes may have some major implications.
“Whether you got married, went back to school, launched a business, or literally moved to a new home, the moves you make in life can have an impact on your taxes,” says Stefanie Ricchio, CPA, tax expert and spokesperson for TurboTax Canada. “They can impact how you file your taxes and what credits or deductions you might be eligible to receive, some of which may not have been available to you in years prior.”
Common major life changes with a big impact on taxes include:
Employment changes
Starting a side hustle, striking out on your own or taking a break from your career to go back to school all mean new tax scenarios, with new deductions and credits to discover. “As we know, the amount of income you make significantly impacts how much tax you pay, which means that employment changes also have a huge impact when it comes to tax season,” says Ms. Ricchio. “In the event you lost your job or changed to a lower-paying job, you might be eligible to receive certain benefits to lower your tax burden, such as the Canada Worker’s Benefit.”
Home ownership
If you and your spouse or common-law partner purchased a qualifying home in Canada in 2023, you can claim the Home Buyers’ Amount, a non-refundable tax credit of up to $10,000 that will reduce the amount of federal tax you have to pay. Those who relocated to be at least 40 kilometres closer to a new job or school may be able to deduct moving expenses.
Relationship status
A change in marital status can help alleviate your tax burden. Married and common-law couples are able to split expenses, such as medical costs and donations, to benefit the partner that can most use a reduction in the amount of tax owed. “Relationship changes of all kinds can impact your taxes,” notes Ms. Ricchio, “So if you recently got divorced or stopped being in a common-law relationship you may now be eligible for credits that you previously did not qualify for as a result of a change in total household income.”
Childcare
Parents may be able to claim childcare expense deductions, and they can also apply for the Canada Child Benefit, a tax-free payment for parents with children under the age of 18. Childcare expenses can include daycare fees, after-school care, babysitting fees and more. Families who care for a child with a disability may be able to receive the Canada Child Disability Benefit, a tax-free monthly payment. (Note: both benefits are income dependent.)
Personal health
“If you’ve had any recent health changes, this can affect how you file your taxes,” says Ms. Ricchio. “There are many medical expenses that the CRA will allow you to submit as an expense, including travel costs to see specialists out of your surrounding area. If you experienced illness or are taking care of someone in need, you may also qualify for the Disability Tax Credit or the Canada caregiver credit.”
How to maximize all eligible tax credits and deductions
“The most important piece of advice I can give is to equip yourself with the right resources and support to maximize what tax credits and deductions are available to you and any life changes you may have experienced last year,” says Ms. Ricchio.
TurboTax has compiled a handy list of 20 popular Canadian tax deductions and credits online, with expert solutions that help you navigate your unique tax picture.
Some key credits to keep top of mind include moving expenses, the Home Buyers’ Amount, and the GST/HST Credit, which helps eligible Canadian families offset the amount of tax they spend on consumer goods and services. Another often-overlooked credit? Interest on student loans.
“The CRA offers a deduction for qualifying student loan interest payments. You can carry forward any unclaimed student loan interest to any of the next five years, so be sure to keep those documents in order in a digital file or something similar,” says Ms. Ricchio. This helps students and graduates offset some of the financial burden of repaying student loans.
And don’t forget about any good deeds from the past year. “The Charitable Donations Tax Credit can be up to 33 per cent of the amount you donated at the federal level. You may also be entitled to an additional amount reaching up to 60 per cent of your donation, depending on your province of residence,” says Ms. Ricchio.
Seeking support can help Canadians navigate new life circumstances. When it comes to tax know-how, Ms. Ricchio touts TurboTax Live Assist & Review as a great option. “It allows you to file taxes on your own, but also receive unlimited tax help and guidance via phone, email or chat,” she explains.
“A TurboTax expert will guide you through deductions and credits that are new to you as a result of a life change, and they’ll do a final review of your return so you can be confident when filing.”
For those who like to leave taxes entirely to the experts, TurboTax Live Full Service is the best bet. A Canada-based tax professional prepares, signs and files your taxes in as little as a day, as long as all receipts and documents are ready. No matter how big the life change, there’s a solution to help achieve the best possible tax outcome.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with TurboTax. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.