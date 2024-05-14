Norda Stelo: Engineering a sustainable future

An innovator in sustainable engineering solutions, Norda Stelo Inc. is making good on its mission to better the planet while growing alliances across the country.
In successfully transforming its business model over the last 10 years, president and CEO Alex Brisson says the Quebec-based, independent engineering firm is well on its way to becoming a Canadian leader in impact engineering. By applying holistic thinking to resource value and effectively integrating technology, Norda Stelo showcases its ability to deliver sustainable and impactful results.
“We implement our impact business model on a daily basis through each of our projects to have a positive and significant impact on customers, partners, communities and the planet,” he says. “It’s a commitment shared by every member of our organization, too.”
With a strategy to become a world leader in asset durability, Mr. Brisson says the company is focused on extending the lifespan of current assets in a safe manner. Already, the firm’s vast experience in brownfield engineering (meaning improving, modernizing and adding value to existing facilities) has proven effective in reducing the environmental footprint of assets while helping asset managers better plan investments and manage risk.
Founded in 1963, Norda Stelo provides clients with strategies targeting everything from climate change and infrastructure resilience to the digital shift, robotics and artificial intelligence. With the shift to renewable energy, Norda Stelo is also helping clients with energy transition solutions that reduce their projects’ dependence on fossil fuels. “We are committed to an ESG [environment, social and governance] path because we believe in it and it is the logical outcome of our organizational transformation,” says Mr. Brisson.
Becoming the first major Canadian engineering firm to earn B Corp certification in 2022 (the highest accolade in corporate social responsibility) was a particularly proud point for the organization. Mr. Brisson says that distinction, in addition to being one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies for a third year running, have proven beneficial in opening conversations and building trust with prospective partners that align with Norda Stelo’s “impact path,” particularly those in the mining, port and transportation sectors.
As part of its growth plan, Norda Stelo has made a number of strategic acquisitions over the past two years, including Quebec-based technology and AI company BEAP, Vancouver-based CWA Engineers, and asset management specialist Planifika. “In approaching new partners, if we determine that our values align, we look at how we can build a new business and future together,” says Mr. Brisson. “The process always takes more than a year because we have to ensure it is the right fit.”
In its most recent acquisition of Quebec-based consulting firm InnovExplo, Norda Stelo has expanded its ability to provide sustainable solutions across clients’ entire value chain, from resource extraction to distribution. Aligning with a company that is internationally renowned for its expertise in geology and mining engineering will be critical as the demand for electric batteries and other renewable energy storage sources continue to surge, says Mr. Brisson.
Similarly, the acquisition of CWA Engineers – with its deep knowledge in bulk material handling – has broadened Norda Stelo’s capacity for taking on larger projects and established its presence as a new player now operating coast to coast. Mr. Brisson says there will be more acquisitions to come, as the company looks to develop new markets in the U.S. and Europe.
Beyond attracting new clients and partners, being one of Canada’s Best Managed Companies also bodes well for all Norda Stelo’s 900 employees who are benefiting from working in a culture of innovation and excellence. “They are key contributors to the strategy that makes Norda Stelo distinctive and competitive in a constantly evolving market,” says Mr. Brisson.
