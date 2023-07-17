Few destinations have the untouched, pristine quality of Nunavut. Visitors to Canada’s youngest territory (as of 1999) have transcendent experiences, encountering wildlife, connecting with Inuit culture and enjoying an abundance of outdoor activities all set against a boundless horizon. It is a place that delights travellers at every turn.
Here, remoteness is a plus. Accessible only by plane or by boat, with just over 40,586 inhabitants, Nunavut has retained its original nature-first feel. Life unfurls at a more leisurely pace, creating a setting that lends itself to adventure and exploration.
Filmmaker Brandy Yanchyk, Edmonton-based creator and host of the travel documentary series, Seeing Canada, has visited Nunavut three times; it quickly became one of her favourite places in the country.
“Its vast landscape is different and more beautiful than anything I’ve seen before,” she says. “And the people are just as wonderful. So friendly, interesting and very welcoming.”
On one of her journeys, she travelled via Adventure Canada’s Ocean Endeavour, as part of the Vancouver Island-based company’s Out of the Northwest Passage expedition.
A highlight was being able to visit Beechey Island and learn more about British explorer John Franklin’s legendary, ill-fated 1845 journey sailing the HMS Erebus and HMS Terror to Canada’s Far North.
First-time visitors are often amazed at just how much beauty surrounds us here and they immediately feel at home.— Kevin Kelly, CEO, Travel Nunavut
The island was the wintering camp for Franklin and is the burial site for three of his crew. A fourth grave is for a man who came looking for them. “A stop here is a must if you’re interested in history,” says Yanchyk.
Most of all, she was captivated by the Inuit people and culture. She toured the studios of local artisans, like celebrated jewellery maker Mathew Nuqingaq and Bernice Clarke, creator of Uasau Soaps, which are made from local ingredients like lichen, whale oil and arctic seaweed. She went out on the tundra on an ATV with an Inuk guide to learn about local plants.
Yanchyk was also invited into the home of a resident, whose granddaughters demonstrated the art of throat singing – a moving experience that stayed with her.
For Karen Bliss, a Toronto-based music journalist, her trip to Nunavut was focused around the Toonik Tyme Festival, an annual event held every April that showcases everything from igloo-building to dogsledding to live musical performances.
What impressed her most was the people. “They were so friendly,” she says, “and you can see how much respect young people have for their Elders. I would go to a concert, and you might see a young man beatboxing alongside someone throat singing or with a rap or rock artist. And the audience was a mix of all ages. It was a real celebration of contemporary and traditional Inuit culture.”
Bliss had a chance to try some local delicacies like seal and narwhal, but it was Nunavut’s natural beauty that delighted her most. “They aren’t any trees to interrupt your view, so you could look out and see this seamless landscape. It was stunning.”
To Kevin Kelly, chief executive officer, Travel Nunavut, responses like these aren’t uncommon. “First-time visitors are often amazed at just how much beauty surrounds us here and they immediately feel at home. The locals are so open. They want to know more about you, and they want you to learn more about their culture and the realities of life in Nunavut.”
To get the most from their visit, travellers should start planning six months ahead. Since businesses are open at varying times throughout the seasons, contact outfitters, ask questions and book activities before you come, including kayaking, camping, fishing, canoeing or dogsledding.
Kelly highly recommends an excursion to the floe edge. Each spring, a dynamic ecosystem interacts when the open sea meets the frozen sea, attracting an abundance of plankton, followed by seals, whales, walruses and sea birds, and in turn, polar bears. Guests can camp for three or four nights nearby and take in dramatic ice sculptures carved by wind, water and sun.
Whatever you do – whether rafting rivers, exploring national parks or gallery-hopping – come with an open heart and a sense for adventure. Devote some time to researching what you’d like to do, where to stay and how to get around. Visit TravelNunavut.ca to find the latest news and tips on planning your journey.
Advertising feature produced by Globe Content Studio with Travel Nunavut. The Globe’s editorial department was not involved.