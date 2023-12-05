Niloofar Mahmoudi jumped at the opportunity to return to Olympus Canada Inc. earlier this year to step into a top leadership position, knowing she was returning to a company that values diversity and views its people as its greatest asset.
“When this opportunity became available, I said ‘why not?’ I would love to go back to Olympus,” she says. “I’m very passionate about the company. I love the culture and the values.”
In April, Mahmoudi returned as general manager. Based in Richmond Hill, Olympus Canada is part of a global company that specializes in providing and servicing medical technologies, including minimally invasive therapeutic tools and diagnostic equipment.
Mahmoudi and her colleagues share a passion to “help make people’s lives healthier, safer and more fulfilling,” she says. “On a daily basis, regardless of what role you are in, you are reminded how you can make an impact on a patient’s life.”
In 2018, Mahmoudi started her journey with the company as director of operations, managing the Canadian supply chain team. She left the company three years later to gain experience in a different industry. But when the opportunity arose to lead the team in Canada, she didn’t hesitate, certain she wanted to be at a company that not only elevates women to key leadership roles but operates on values that are aligned with her own.
Its core values of agility, empathy, integrity, a long-term view and a sense of unity are also what attracted Sylvie Ohanian to Olympus Canada five years ago and are what keep her there.
“I always try to find meaningful work,” says the senior bilingual customer solutions representative. Having witnessed the critical role medical technologies played in helping her mother during cancer treatment and 10 years on dialysis, Ohanian decided working for Olympus would be fulfilling.
“I know first-hand the importance and impact that medical technology has on patient care and well-being,” she says. “That’s always what I have in mind when I’m working and also when I’m training new hires. That’s a big driver for me to do the best that I can.”
Ohanian takes advantage of the online career development courses Olympus offers on everything from diversity to emotional intelligence, and she participates in company events such as a recent catered lunch for ‘Customer Service Appreciation Day.’ She also appreciates the company’s workday volunteering program.
Olympus supports several local, national and international organizations each year and encourages employees to get involved by offering them two paid days to volunteer. Having been an active volunteer for the past 25 years, Ohanian, who speaks four languages, focuses her attention mostly on her Armenian community.
“I want to help people and lift them up,” she says. “It is one of the company values that aligns with mine. When I’m working, I’m helping someone.”
Caring about people – both employees and customers – is not just lip service at Olympus Canada, says Mahmoudi. To foster employee well-being and promote a good work-life balance, team members have the option to work from home three days a week and keep flexible hours. Knowing that several of her colleagues work with global teams in different time zones, Mahmoudi strives to ensure that they have the flexibility to accommodate some evening or early morning meetings.
“We do believe our people are our true assets,” she said. “This is what makes Olympus Canada stand out.”
Advertising feature produced by Canada’s Top 100 Employers, a division of Mediacorp Canada Inc. The Globe and Mail’s editorial department was not involved.