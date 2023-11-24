Developing efficient and sustainable packaging is a pressing concern for food processors increasingly affected by rising consumer demand for sustainable products, legislative pressure to reduce single-use plastics, and longstanding labour shortages. But a new research centre will help them find solutions.
London, Ontario’s Fanshawe College will launch the Packaging Advancement Centre, a CFI-funded research infrastructure project that will be equipped with two cutting-edge food packaging lines to develop more efficient processes. The idea stems from a common complaint among small- and medium-sized enterprises, which make up 99 per cent of all Canadian food processors: most have difficulty finding facilities to help them develop packaging for new products on a small scale.
The centre will also undertake research on sustainable packaging that explores biodegradable solutions to the pervasive use of plastic packaging in the food sector. Other major research themes will include safe packaging and the automation of packaging processes.
