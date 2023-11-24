‘We can’t just hope to build biomanufacturing capacity. We need to plan for it.’
With the launch of a new strategic plan, the University of Alberta (U of A) is primed for transformational impact, including deepening its leadership in health and well-being.
In March, the federal government announced funding, through the Canada Biomedical Research Fund, that equips the U of A to become one of five research hubs as part of a commitment to safeguarding the health of current and future Canadians. Taken alongside the Biosciences Research Infrastructure Fund, I am confident that this will help boost Canada’s ability to face future health crises – and I’m optimistic about our contribution to building capacity, expertise and drive in this country to become a biomanufacturing powerhouse.
New funding does much to address decades-long declines in Canadian biomanufacturing, which uses living systems, such as micro-organisms and cell cultures, to produce biological molecules and materials at a commercial scale. As recently as 2019, our country’s capacity to produce vaccines and small molecule drugs contracted further. The reasoning at the time was that existing Canadian facilities were underutilized, and we could source medicines elsewhere. Hindsight shows how vulnerable that left the country to supply chain shortages created during the pandemic. More importantly, it shone a glaring light on the global inequality of access to vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics.
That is why we are grateful for funding to build our biomanufacturing capacity. As home to the PRAIRIE Hub for Pandemic Preparedness, the University of Alberta is one of the national multidisciplinary research hubs accelerating development of those new vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics for pandemic preparedness. The hubs also translate research so industry partners can create new products, bolstering a knowledge-based economy and creating new jobs. The policy and funding support the training of students and researchers who, with industry practitioners, will sustain and hopefully expand Canada’s skilled talent pool.
If we’ve learned anything, it is that we need to use, build and maintain our knowledge and capacity, sustaining our trajectory – so we aren’t playing catch-up next time.
There’s also a real desire – and requirement – for the hubs to collaborate. They’re distributed across Canada, differing in capacities and expertise. Collectively, they lay the foundation to make discoveries and ensure that we can deliver on them, with our industry and government partners, to meet the needs of Canada’s biomanufacturing and life sciences. In doing so, we meet pressing global needs for pandemic preparedness, including and independent of COVID-19.
Renewing our commitment to biomanufacturing touches industry and the economy, as well as global health, so we’re working to make the path from research to commercialization smooth. Our responsibility to support health in under-resourced countries around the world depends on it.
Like our peer institutes in other hubs, the University of Alberta works with global partners. We’re developing a pathway to commercialization to provide a range of vaccines, diagnostics and therapeutics, and we’re building facilities that can prepare medicines for clinical trials and deliver them around the world. We’re working with stakeholders to improve our capacity. For example, Applied Pharmaceutical Innovation, an industry-led non-profit, is working with the Li Ka Shing Applied Virology Institute to create the Canadian Critical Drug Initiative, helping Canada gain a critical lifeline in the production of small-molecule drugs. These drugs comprise 90 per cent of the medicines we use, from pain relievers and steroids to antidepressants and antivirals. They’re the backbone of our medicines.
To build and expand expertise in Canada, we need to lean into our capacity in artificial intelligence and machine learning, using AI for precision health, diagnostics and disease prevention. In these areas, the U of A brings its specialized expertise to bear. We’re using AI to screen billions of chemicals for their potential in treating disease and also to screen anonymized health records with the goal of serving patients better.
Canada’s capacity in AI, combined with our expertise in vaccines and therapeutics, is the difference in how we face global threats. A strong biomanufacturing and life sciences strategy helps us manifest that difference. Our collective efforts will culminate in better informed and fairer policies that will safeguard people and populations.
It’s clear that Canada is building a strong and resilient life sciences sector. But unpredictable amounts of time inevitably pass between crises. If we’ve learned anything, it is that we need to use, build and maintain our knowledge and capacity, sustaining our trajectory – so we aren’t playing catch-up next time.
