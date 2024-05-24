Payroll profession’s pivotal role and strategic impact continuing to evolve

The evolution of payroll from administrative to central business function was brought into sharp focus when the COVID pandemic hit in 2020.
As normal operations ceased and lockdowns began, organizations had to quickly pivot to ensure continuity in their processes, including processes for paying their employees.
“In many ways, the pandemic was a tipping point for the recognition of payroll,” says Steven Van Alstine, vice president of professional standards and education for the National Payroll Institute.
“The shift was so dramatic and quick. Government was adapting at a record pace with changes to legislation, regulations and programs, and payroll had to keep up with the magnitude of the changes and ensure they were reflected in pay cheques,” he says.
“The pandemic demonstrated the profession has the agility and capability to deliver no matter the circumstances. The Prime Minister himself talked about the essential role of payroll professionals in ensuring Canadians were receiving income through a very challenging time.”
The elevation of payroll as a pivotal organizational role has been going on for decades. When Mr. Van Alstine began working in payroll for Canada Post 30 years ago, he recalls that part of his job was to enter the work hours that employees in the field recorded on paper timesheets.
Vice President of Professional Standards and Education, National Payroll Institute
“Over time, thanks to technology, we have seen big changes in how we receive and apply the data we collect,” he says. “Payroll professionals use this information to guide multiple business decisions, develop key performance indicators and provide advice on employee contract negotiations. They have become more empowered within organizations and have stepped into more strategic roles.”
The National Payroll Institute (the Institute) is the organization that represents the payroll profession in Canada. In describing its responsibilities, the Institute says, “Payroll is essential to the long-term health of every business, the financial wellness of workers and the strength of our economy – all of whom rely on our members to ensure the timely and accurate annual payment of $1.059-trillion in wages and taxable benefits, and $364-billion in statutory remittances.”
A growing community of professionals
Payroll professionals are responsible for keeping up to date with hundreds of pieces of legislation and regulations, implementing frequent changes to rates for Canada Pension Plan contributions, Employment Insurance (EI), taxation and more.
The growing scope and complexity of their roles led the Institute to set up a self-regulation framework for these professionals. Payroll Standards Canada is the self-regulating body for the payroll profession in Canada. Managed by the Institute, the body upholds the standards for Canada’s only payroll designations – the Payroll Compliance Professional (PCP), Payroll Leadership Professional (PLP), and for those administering payroll in Quebec, Professionnel de la paie du Québec (PPQ).
The PCP and PLP designations are being pursued by increasing numbers of payroll employees. Currently, around 17,000 members of the Institute hold either the PCP or PLP designation.
“Increasingly, employers recognize that these designations signify the gold standard of payroll education and skills,” says Mr. Van Alstine. “We’ve recently developed a registry as part of Payroll Standards Canada so employers can find professionals with designations, and more and more job postings for payroll positions are listing these designations among the qualifications they’re seeking.”
The Institute does regular reviews and consults employers about their expectations of payroll professionals. “We are continually augmenting the requirements for gaining the designations to ensure we are meeting the standards that business expects in order to effectively operate their payrolls,” he says.
Key advisory role to governments
As a further reflection of payroll’s pivotal role, the Institute is a key adviser to the federal government on its ePayroll project.
“The concept here is to set up a system whereby employers can provide payroll data to the government on a real-time basis,” Mr. Van Alstine says. “One of the central benefits of this new initiative is that it would forgo the need to produce year-end reporting slips like the T4, which will make the payroll function more efficient for everyone and will further allow organizations to redeploy their payroll resources to be more strategic in the organization.”
The Institute is also providing counsel to the federal government on its EI modernization initiative.
Mr. Van Alstine says he feels a sense of pride in how he has been able to contribute to the development of payroll since his early days of entering data on employees’ hours.
“Here I am, three decades later, feeling I’ve made a difference in moving a role once seen as highly transactional to the point of being recognized as a true profession,” he says.
“I’ve had a bird’s-eye view of all the progress we’ve made. And there is more to come. The profession will continue to grow and evolve and increasingly contribute to the health of businesses and the nation’s economy.”
